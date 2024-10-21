What was meant to be a right-wing boycott has turned into a month of unexpectedly high sales for US-based company Bewilderment Candle & Gift Shop.

The pro-LGBTQ+ and queer-run business, based in Lancaster, Ohio, reportedly enjoyed a boost in interest after becoming the target of an anti-LGBTQ+ backlash.

Speaking to local news outlet NBC4, owner Brandon Love said the store was targeted after anti-LGBTQ+ group Fairfield County Conservatives reportedly listed Bewilderment alongside several other businesses in an attempt to start a boycott.

In reality, the reverse had happened, with Bewilderment’s sales rocketing. “We’ve probably had at least 200 people who have never been to Lancaster [who] have come to town to support the boycotted businesses,” he claimed. “People from, not just [state capital] Columbus, but out of state have been visiting us daily. It’s definitely something I didn’t expect.”

Bewilderment Candle & Gift Shop’s social media pages have been more than vocal in its support of the LGBTQ+ community, while condemning the “baseless hate and slander” directed towards its staff.

The LGBTQ+ owned business has seen a massive boost in profits. (Facebook)

“These attacks are not just against me, they’re attacks on the entire LGBTQIA+ community,” Love wrote on Facebook. “It’s also an attempt to silence and shame those who stand for inclusivity and equality.”

Several individuals are said to have harassed Love and others on social media, pushing the “groomer” conspiracy theory, which promotes the false idea that LGBTQ+ people inherently pose a sexual danger to children.

“Let’s be clear: I will not be intimidated by these accusations,” Love continued. They’re not just false, they’re a reflection of the hate and paranoia that fuel these individuals. At worst, they are a projection.”

Love wasn’t the only one to receive a boost in interest. Mud Gallery art collection owner Teresa Speakman said that she also received increased support after she voiced her support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The artist, who flies Pride flags across her business, said: “I’ve had people come in and say, ‘Oh, thank you for your flag, your rainbow flag, thank you for being here. Thank you for being a safe space’.

“I’m always interested in building community, and I’m an ally of anyone [who] needs a safe space.”

Regional institutions and public bodies, including the Fairfield County Health Department, the county’s alcohol, drug addiction and mental-health board, and the Nationwide Children’s Hospital, in Columbus, were also subjects of extra interest.

