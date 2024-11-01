The Drag Race divas competing for RuPaul’s job? We’d like to see it. (YouTube/World of Wonder)
RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favourite and almost two-time winner Monét X Change has said she would only Ruturn to the reality show if she were competing to take over from RuPaul herself.
Though she appeared on the show three times, made the final twice, and won once, Monét X Change has drawn a line.
Speaking to Pride, the Sibling Rivalry podcast co-host explained that the doesn’t see herself “ever” going back to compete on the show that made her name, unless the prize is RuPaul’s seat on the judging panel.
“The only way I’m going back on that stage is if [I could] compete to host the show. I’m not ever going back toDrag Race in any way, shape or form unless it’s in a judging or hosting capacity. Give me Drag RaceBosnia! I’m ready,” Monét said.
The fan-favourite queen, who has recently launched her own online celebrity chat show Monét Talks, has previously suggested to PinkNews that there is one other condition that she may wish to compete under.
“The fans always do the thing of [imagining] a ‘Best Friend Season’. If they did [a season] that was like, Trixie [Mattel] and Katya, Bob [the Drag Queen] and Monét, Violet [Chachki] and Gottmik… I don’t know, maybe I could be convinced to go back to that, but I don’t know if there’s another reality,” she shared.
You may like to watch
However, the drag superstar poured cold water on the idea ever coming to fruition, joking that Drag Race production company World of Wonder wouldn’t want to cast Monét and Bob together.
“It would not be RuPaul’s Drag Race, it would be Sibling Rivalry‘sDrag Race,” she said, referring to the fact the pair host the podcast together.
“It would be us just sucking the entire air out the room the entire time. The rest of the cast would be like: ‘Damn, can we get a word in?'”
For now, Monét has plenty to keep her busy away from Drag Race, including the podcast, web chat show, variety talk show Monét’s Slumber Party, music, and stand-up comedy shows.
“I’m just doing what is fun and what’s honest to me and that’s talking, comedy, and music. Those are the things that I feel that I love and make me shine, so that’s what I’m going to do,” she told Pride.
Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.