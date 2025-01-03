Married At First Sight’s Ella Morgan has issued a statement confirming her split from her Celebs Go Dating partner Alex James Ali.

Morgan became the first trans person to appear on both reality series, becoming a co-star to Gogglebox icon Stephen Webb on Celebs Go Dating.

In December, insider sources told The Sun that Morgan and Ali allegedly split after reports of infidelity.

This claim was followed by Morgan posting a cryptic Instagram post. Taking to Instagram on Christmas Day, the reality star posed in front of the Christmas tree with a new “main man”: her adorable pup.

She has now issued a statement to her Instagram highlights confirming her spilt from Ali.

‘I am so saddened by the decision’

Titled “2025” the statement states that she has had “a lot of questions over the last week or so” regarding their relationship.

“Unfortunately, we made the decision to separate in December and I am so saddened by the decision, but it was the right thing to do to protect myself and ultimately, for us to both be happy,” she wrote.

Morgan went on to thank Celebs Go Dating for introducing them, adding that since meeting Ali in July she has grown “massively as a person” and now knows what she wants from a man in her next relationship.

“I’ll cherish the memories we made. I wish Alex the very best,” she wrote, before concluding that 2025 will be the year to focus on herself and her career.

You may like to watch

Morgan and Ali first made their relationship exclusive during the series finale of the celebrity dating series, which aired on 19 September. The pair were asked by series experts Paul, Anna and Tara whether they were exclusive.

Ali responded by saying that they “should be”. He explained at the time: “We basically are [exclusive]”.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful