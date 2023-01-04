With the 80th Golden Globes just around the corner, more than a few notable names from the LGBTQ+ community will be helping present awards at the ceremony.

On Tuesday 3 January, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the official presenting lineup for the star-studded event, with a strong showing of high profile LGBTQ+ figures and allies from the world of entertainment.

Among the presenters for this year’s event are Billy Porter, Niecy Nash-Betts, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and Natasha Lyonne.

The combination of LGBTQ+ nominations and presenters is setting the awards ceremony up to be one to remember – here’s everything you need to know.

So who are the presenters?

First up is Billy Porter, who made an award-winning turn in Pose and recent transgender coming-of-age film Anything’s Possible, and has become one of the most prominent LGBTQ+ figures in entertainment thanks to his singing, acting, fashion and activism.

He is joined in the presenting lineup by actor Niecy Nash Betts, who has been praised for her performance in Ryan Murphy’s controversial Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. In the show, Nash plays Glenda Cleveland, a real-life neighbour of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer who repeatedly tried to report his crimes to the police.

The actor, who is married to Jessica Betts, declared “I love who I love” when she announced her surprise wedding in 2020, and doesn’t feel the need to label her sexuality.

Coming in hot in 2022 is Colman Domingo, who played Ali in HBO’s Euphoria and is Tony-nominated for his performance in The Scottsboro Boys. He has previously spoken about his hope of “breaking new ground” for gay Black men in the industry.

Of course, Pose‘s Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has been a consistent beacon of representation for the trans community and beyond in the arts.

The actor and singer was the first transgender woman to receive a Golden Globe and continues her trailblazing legacy through her presenting gig at this year’s ceremony.

Finally, comedian and host Nicole Byer, who is best known for presenting Netflix reality baking show Nailed It!, will present at the 2023 ceremony.

From guest appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race to being an all-round advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Byer has previously revealed that she is “not straight” and simply identifies “as a person who just loves.”

Actor Ana de Armas will be one of the presenters at the 2023 Golden Globes (WireImage/Emma McIntyre)

Meanwhile, there are a couple of icons within the LGBTQ+ community who are taking up the presenting mantle, including Ana De Armas, who last year made headlines for playing Marilyn Monroe in the controversial Netflix biopic Blonde.

She is joined by LGBTQ+ ally Jamie Lee Curtis, who has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her iconic performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Jamie Lee Curtis will be one of the presenters at the 2023 Golden Globes (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )

Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne will also be attending. She has been a legend within the LGBTQ+ community since starring in But I’m A Cheerleader and later, Orange Is The New Black.

Has the 2023 Golden Globes turned over a new leaf?

The Golden Globes has been mired in controversy over the past few years. In 2021, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organisation that hosts the awards ceremony, faced huge backlash after it was revealed none of their members – who make up the voting body – were Black, which ultimately led to their diversity consultant resigning.

Alongside this, there are calls to end their gendered categories. This year non-binary actor Emma D’Arcy, nominated for their role in House of the Dragon, was placed in the actress category.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon (HBO)

And Golden Globe frontrunner Brendan Fraser (The Whale) has declined his invitation to attend due to ongoing alleged accusations that the former HFPA president, Philip Berk, groped him in 2003.

Despite a progressive roster of both presenters and nominations, there’s still more to be addressed.

The 2023 Golden Globes will air on 10 January at 5pm (PT) and 8pm (ET) on NBC in the US.

In the UK, Peacock will show the ceremony on 11 January at 1am.