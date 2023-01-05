WWE has announced that it’s bringing Money in the Bank to the UK for the first time ever.

The hugely popular event will see WWE’s biggest Superstars compete at London’s O2 Arena.

It will take place on 1 July and marks the first WWE Premium Live Event to be held in London in over two decades.

Ticket releases are yet to be announced but they’re expected to be available from Ticketmaster and Live Nation in the general sale.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Money in the Bank sees the stars compete in ladder matches for the briefcase that contains a contract for a championship match at a time and place of their choosing anytime within the next year.

Previous winners have included Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Theory.

“The O2 is one of the world’s premier venues and the perfect home for Money In The Bank. We are excited to bring one of our ‘Big 5’ events to the UK,” WWE said.

The announcement follows up Cardiff’s Clash At The Castle in September 2022.

It marked the first major WWE stadium show to be held in the UK since 1992 and broke a number of records.

This included becoming the most-watched international premium live event in WWE history.

You can find out everything we know so far including presale info and premium package info below.

How to get WWE Money in the Bank tickets

More information on Money in the Bank will be announced in the coming weeks.

They’re expected to be available in the general release from official outlets including Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

You can find out more about registering for presale tickets head to www.wwe.com/mitb2023-presale-registration.

Meanwhile official WWE Money In The Bank Priority Passes are available now through exclusive partner On Location.

These packages are priced from $330 per person and include floor seating, photo oppourtunities and more.