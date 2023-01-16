Rihanna is ‘crushing hearts’ in a crotchless catsuit from Savage X Fenty’s latest range.

The singer has been repping the new black lace outfit on social media as part of the brand’s Valentine’s Day campaign.

The collection dropped this month and features bras, boxers, crop tops, playsuits and jock straps.

The Valentine’s Day range is now available to shop at savagex.com and savagex.co.uk.

The singer took to Instagram to model the Lovestruck Lace Crotchless Catsuit from the Valentine’s Day collection.

The sheer style from the latest range features a heart-shaped cutout in the front and is made of micro-fishnet fabric.

The brand posted the video, writing: “crushing hearts and snapping necks.”

Fans have been loving the collection and the snaps of Rihanna wearing it, with one commenting: “the hottest.”

Others said, “I need this”, “adds to cart” alongside plenty of fire and heart emojis.

Meanwhile some fans joked that she’s doing everything but releasing new music, commenting: “not me thinking it’s new music.”

“Everything but an album,” another fan commented and “I want music… no more panties”.

Others were loving the collection, with one saying: “I need what Riri have on in this video.”

Well, luckily fans can get their hands on it as the entire range as dropped on the Savage X Fenty website.

The wider collection includes leggings, boxers, bras and more, available in cup sizes A-H, band sizes 30-46 and clothing sizes XS-4X.

Rihanna drops Super Bowl-inspired Savage X Fenty range

Ahead of her much anticipated halftime performance, the singer dropped a collection inspired by the Super Bowl.

It features an instantly iconic statement t-shirt which reads: “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever.”

There’s also matching hoodie and sweatpants which read “Property of Savage X Fenty” in black and brown.

Other pieces include a two-tone varsity jersey with a huge ‘X’ logo on the front and Rihanna’s signature in red and a cropped varsity jersey in cookie brown.

The singer will perform for the first time in years at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on 12 February.

The news was confirmed by the NFL in September 2022, which described Rihanna as a “once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career”.