Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty drops an instantly iconic Super Bowl-inspired range

Rihanna and Savage X Fenty have released a Super Bowl-inspired collection.

The apparel range, ‘Game Day Collection’ is celebrating the pop icon’s upcoming halftime show at the Super Bowl.

The singer will perform for the first time in years at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on 12 February.

To mark the much anticipated performance the limited edition collection has been released at savagex.com.

It features an instantly iconic statement t-shirt which reads: “Rihanna concert interupted by a football game, weird but whatever”.

There’s also matching hoodie and sweatpants which read “Property of Savage X Fenty” in black and brown.

Other pieces include a two-tone varsity jersey with a huge ‘X’ logo on the front and Rihanna’s signature in red and a cropped varsity jersey in cookie brown.

The range also includes cotton boxers featuring the Savage X Fenty logo and embossed with football graphics, a baby blue tube top and a cap.

The Savage X Fenty Super Bowl range features matching sweatpants and hoodies.

The news was confirmed by the NFL in September 2022, which described Rihanna as a “once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career”.

Meanwhile the pop icon posted a picture of herself on Instagram holding a football alongside the simple caption ‘period’.

The announcement sent fans into a frenzy, with many of them hoping for new music, and others posted hilarious memes of what to expect from her halftime show.

This included clips of the singer-turned-mogul doing Fenty Beauty makeup tutorials on the pitch to revealing new products instead of singing.

Following the announcement, Rihanna dropped her first single in six years for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

The ballad, “Lift Me Up”, was written by Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems in memory of Chadwick Boseman, the original Black Panther actor who passed away in 2020 from colon cancer.

In response to the track one fan wrote: “What you did was so beautiful. I am literally crying, the vocals, the way you just sang everything.”

While another added: “Please never leave us again Rihanna. This song is giving me chills. We love you so much.”

To shop the SavageXGameDay collection head to savagex.com.