The Last of Us star Nick Offerman claps back at homophobic troll in the best way

Nick Offerman has solidified his status as ally-in-chief by shutting down a homophobe on Twitter upset at Bill and Frank’s same-sex love story in HBO’s The Last of Us.

Episode three, “Long, Long Time”, follows Nick Offerman’s character Bill as the hardened survivalist takes in a straggler named Frank (Murray Bartlett) following the apocalyptic outbreak of the Cordyceps fungus.

Charting the pair’s relationship over more than a decade, the episode has been praised by fans and critics alike for its heart-wrenching but life-affirming depiction of same-sex love – but naturally, some homophobic viewers were less than pleased, with some even review-bombing the episode with negative scores.

Much like his on-screen counterpart Bill, however, Offerman isn’t one to back down from a fight – expertly shutting down a bigoted troll on Twitter last week.

Responding to the now-defunct Twitter account of the troll, the Park and Recreation star wrote: “Buddy, your brand of ignorance and hate is exactly why we make stories like this.”

It isn’t possible to tell what the original tweet said, as the account “no longer exists,” according to Twitter, though it possibly referred to the Bible as a justification for its “ignorance and hate”, judging by other user’s replies, which are still available to read.

“Imagine living your life by some 2000+ year old texts,” one Twitter wrote in response to the original tweet.

Another added: “May as well quote Harry Potter to me. Here in America we have religious freedom. Which means freedom from religion too.”

Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) in The Last of Us. (HBO)

Replies to Offerman’s smackdown of the homophobe are comprised of compliments for the episode, celebrations that the original tweeter’s account does not exist any more and even a heartwarming story of acceptance.

One user credited art like The Last of Us for changing his perspective on LGBTQ+ issues, writing: “I’m sorry you have to deal [with] people like this. Once upon a time, a long time ago, I was one of them.I was one of them. It was wrong. I was wrong.”

Making art like this can make a real difference. It can soften hard hearts & show a side of things people never considered. There will be folks that will watch this that are like I once was & maybe this will be the catalyst that moves them toward change. You should be proud. — David Manning (@iamdavidmanning) February 4, 2023

The Last of Us, which is based on the 2013 video game of the same name, has already been renewed for a second season, which is widely expected to cover the events of the game’s 2020 sequel, The Last of Us: Part Two.

The plot of the sequel includes a lesbian relationship and a trans storyline to boot – so if trolls are upset now, they’ve got another tidal wave of terrifying diversity on the horizon.

Bella Ramsey, who stars as Ellie alongside Pedro Pascal‘s Joel, has said that she is “excited” to explore her character’s same-sex relationship in the follow-up series.