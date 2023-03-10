Hamilton is heading out on its first ever UK tour which is kicking off in Manchester.

The smash-hit musical is taking over Palace Theatre from 11 November for 15-week season.

It will then head to Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre from 28 February, with more UK and Ireland dates to be announced.

Tickets for Manchester’s run are being released first and they’re expected to be popular for the first UK tour dates.

The first set of Hamilton tickets were released in a presale, with ATG Tickets confirming a “high demand for this event”.

They were forced to pause the queue due to popularity and re-opened it from 12pm on 10 March.

Tickets will then be released to the general public next week, and you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to buy Hamilton tickets for Manchester?

Tickets for Hamilton in Manchester will go on sale first, with Edinburgh dates going on sale later this year.

A presale is currently taking place for ATG Theatre Card holders, which will be available across the weekend, or until tickets are sold out.

The general sale then takes place from 10am on 13 March. Tickets will be available from ATGTickets.com.

Tickets are priced from £13.

What is the Palace Theatre Manchester seating plan?

This is the seating plan for the Palace Theatre in Manchester. There’s three sections, the stalls, circle and grand tier.

This should give you an idea of what ticket type you want to buy when tickets go on sale this month.

The Palace Theatre Manchester seating plan. (ATG Tickets)

It’s been confirmed that more cities in the UK and Ireland are going to be announced in the coming months. This is the schedule so far for Hamilton’s tour: