Rihanna slayed the Oscars red carpet, giving us three different looks across the night.

The singer and nominee showed off her pregnancy bump in three spectacular looks at the ceremony, which were paired with Fenty Beauty, of course.

On the red carpet she repped her classic red lip, this time using Fenty Icon in the shade ‘Grill Mast’r’, a maple red.

She paired the bold statement lip with Pro Filtr Foundation in ‘320’ to give her a glow at the awards show.

Other products worn by the singer on the red carpet include Flyliner in ‘Cuz I’m Black’ and Killawatt highlighter in ‘Chic Freak/Girl Next Door’.

Other fans were wondering what eyeshadow the singer was wearing throughout the night, including during her performance.

The singer performed her her Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

One fan commented: “What’s the glitter on her eyelids it’s amazing.”

Another said: “What eyeshadow was she wearing for the performance??! Its so pretty!”

It’s been confirmed by Fenty Beauty that Rihanna was wearing another product from her own brand.

Her eyeshadow looks were created using the Snap Shadows Palette in ‘Cool Neutrals’.

The palette features six rich, blendable shades in a range of matte to shimmer finishes, including a glittery shade.

She paired the palette shades with Diamond Bomb in ‘How Many Carats?’ for “that ultimate, dripping in diamonds finish”, said Fenty Beauty.

Later in the evening Rihanna swapped her outfit for a green fur number, with matching green gloves as well as switching up her makeup.

She was pictured backstage with A$AP Rocky, who also cheered her on during her performance at the ceremony.

For this third look she wore Fenty Icon in the shade ‘Scholar Sista’, paired with Gloss Bomb in ‘$weet Mouth’, and stuck with the same eyeshadow palette.

To shop all of the products head to fentybeauty.com.