Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is releasing a new “innovative” lip product.

The star announced the new Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil on social media, revealing details about the non-sticky lip gloss.

The lip oil will be available in eight shades, and fans can be the first to shop it early via the Sephora app.

The product is then dropping on 30 March and will be available at sephora.com and spacenk.com/uk.

While announcing the product Gomez said: “It’s not your traditional lip oil – it’s an innovative lip jelly that transforms into a lightweight oil giving your lips the perfect pinch of color and shine.”

“I love how comfy it feels – it’s never sticky,” she added.

Fans are excited about the new drop, with plenty of comments saying, “I can’t wait to try”.

Another said: “Take all my money at this point.”

Somebody else said: “It just keeps getting better.”

While one fan replied: “love that u launched a lip oil without stickiness.”

The shades include Hope, a nude mauve, Affection, a muted berry and Honesty, a nude brown.

Others available include Joy, a muted peach and Happy, a cool pink shade.

The website says the lip oil just needs “one swipe for a slick wash of color, or layer up for a bold, juicy pop”.

The product is made with jojoba and sunflower seed oil, and Rare Beauty say “it instantly hydrates and nourishes for soft, smooth lips that feel moisturized all day”.

The Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil is available in eight shades. (Rare Beauty)

The singer, actress and mogul recently became the most followed woman on the social media platform, with a huge 404 million followers.

She celebrated the milestone with a post featuring snaps of her with fans alongside the caption: “Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you.”

Fans can shop the Rare Beauty range at sephora.com and spacenk.com/uk.

Rare Beauty extends shade range

Earlier this month the beauty brand from Selena Gomez dropped three new bronzer shades in an aim to be more inclusive.

It was confirmed that Rare Beauty would expand their bronzer range after “listening” to feedback from fans.

Announcing the new shades, they posted to Instagram: “We’re always listening and are sooo grateful for your feedback to launch more shades in this smooth and easy-to-blend bronzer.”

The three new shades include On the Horizon, a deep bronze with golden undertones and Good Energy, a medium brown with neutral undertones.

While the third new addition to the bronzer collection is Bright Side, a soft tan with cool undertones.

The Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick is available to shop at sephora.com and spacenk.com/uk.