Ariana Grande announces release date for r.e.m. beauty foundation.

Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty is releasing its first foundation range – and this is when it goes on sale.

The singer and beauty mogul confirmed the brand’s first ever foundation release, which features 60 shades.

The r.e.m. beauty Sweetener Foundation range will be released on 24 August at rembeauty.com.

Grande announced the r.e.m. beauty foundation range in an interview with Allure.

She praised the formula’s buildability, explaining that “one pump is light enough not to obscure freckles”.

“While one and a half pumps is capable of providing a ‘full-beat’,” she added.

The singer also emphasised its skin-friendly ingredients, including niacinamide and a smoothing mix of silicones, squalane and glycerin.

She said: “I’m very interested to know what people think and feel, and I’m also excited to show up in person more and be able to have those conversations in real life more. Since launch, I’ve been working on one thing. It feels good to know that I’ll be able to dig in a little bit more.”

While r.e.m. beauty revealed the new range on Instagram, writing: “the moment you’ve been waiting for… sweetener foundation is landing soon in 60 shades for all skin tones.

“clinically proven to hydrate instantly and over time with skin-loving niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and vitamin e.”

Fans praised the brand for its inclusivity, with one commenting that it’s “beautiful”.

Another wrote: “60 shades is INSANE.”

Somebody else said: “i absoluely stan by the diversity.”

The new r.e.m. beauty foundation range will be released on 24 August exclusively at rembeauty.com.

It’ll then be available in the US at Ulta from 27 August, in Europe at Sephora and in the UK at Selfridges from 28 August.

Ariana Grande releases new fragrance ‘Cloud Pink’

The singer-turned-beauty mogul recently announced the release of her new fragrance.

The new scent dropped on 13 August exclusively at ulta.com and comes in a pink and white cloud-shaped bottle.

The description reads: “Empowering and optimistic, the Ariana Grande Cloud Pink fragrance is inspired by a confidence that reveals both beauty and strength, no matter the storm.”

It’s described as warm and spicy, with top notes of pink pineapple and dragon fruit berries, a middle of vanilla, orchid and coconut water alongside a base of woods, musk and praline.

It follows up the release of her popular Cloud Eau de Parfum, which comes in a blue bottle.