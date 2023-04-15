Social media star Woah Vicky accused Lil Nas X of lying about being gay. It backfired spectacularly
Lil Nas X proved he’s still the reigning clapback king after a social media personality claimed the rapper is lying about being gay and faking his sexuality.
Woah Vicky, a model and internet personality, appeared on the We In Miami podcast and claimed that Nas feigned being part of the LGBTQ+ community to gain popularity.
The influencer alleged that she had friends who knew Nas in high school that said “he was never gay”, but didn’t provide any actual evidence to back up her claims.
She believed that Nas – as well as Lil Uzi Vert, who quietly updated their pronouns in 2022 – ‘needed Jesus’ because they “both definitely sold their soul”.
Vicky said she believed “nobody really gay”. Instead, she claimed people faked their sexuality to get “popularity”, “money” and “views”.
Lil Nas X quickly caught wind of the comments and responded in his trademark witty fashion to the claims of his fake sexuality.
“Who gives af what ja rule thinks at a time like this,” he tweeted.
Needless to say, fans on Twitter thought it was a top-tier clapback and basked in Nas’ humour.
Very, very gay and very, very talented pop star Lil Nas X has continuously drawn the ire of conservatives and Christians throughout his career.
Religious pundits were especially enraged after Nas released his “Montero” music video in 2021 which saw the rapper riding a pole down into Hell before grinding on and murdering Satan.
He also faced right-wing backlash after he released the infamous ‘Satan’ shoe with real blood and kissed a backup dancer on live TV during the BET Awards.
Nas recently shared a heartfelt message for his queer fans in Saudi Arabia after he found out his song “Sun Goes Down”, which details his struggles growing up closeted, was the number one song on iTunes in the country.
Saudi Arabia has a slew of anti-LGBTQ+ laws that criminalise same-sex sexual relationships and trans identities.
“To my gays fans from Saudi Arabia reading this, I hope this song is getting you through whatever you’re going through, and I hope someday soon the laws against us change and you can be free in your own home,” he wrote on Twitter.
How did this story make you feel?
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.