Ice Spice is the latest star to appear in a campaign for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, SKIMS.

The “In Ha Mood” rapper has been enlisted by the brand to debut a brand-new range of SKIMS shapewear.

She features in the campaign alongside her “Boy’s a liar” collaborator, PinkPantheress, as well as RAYE and Nessa Barrett.

The TikTok favourites are the faces of SKIMS’ largest offering of new shapewear styles since the brand launched back in 2019.

Ice Spice is the new the face of SKIMS’ largest offering of new shapewear styles. (SKIMS/Vanessa Beecroft)

This includes the all-new ‘Everyday Sculpt Collection’, a selection of lightweight, everyday sculpting bralettes, thongs, bodysuits, and more.

While the ‘Seamless Sculpt Collection’ has been updated with eleven new cuts, plus the now-viral Seamless Sculpt Bodysuit also received an upgrade.

According to the brand, their bodysuits now have a waitlist of more than 1.5 million customers after they went viral on TikTok.

The new campaign marks a first for UK artist PinkPantheress, who rose to fame through TikTok during lockdown.

“I loved being a part of SKIMS’ latest shapewear campaign. These styles empower me to try clothes I wouldn’t have tried before and make me feel so comfortable and secure,” the artist said.

Pink Pantheress also appears in the latest SKIMS campaign. (SKIMS/Vanessa Beecroft)

She recently achieved a top a top five hit in the UK, US, Australia and Canada with her track, “Boy’s a liar”, which also featured a remix with Ice Spice.

“SKIMS just gets it and makes me feel extra snatched,” said the The Bronx-based rapper.

Meanwhile RAYE, who will embark on her biggest headline tour to date in 2023, said: “SKIMS has changed the game when it comes to inclusivity and representation, and I’m honoured to be a part of its community of confident women.”

The latest collection from SKIMS will be released on 27 April and you can shop it at skims.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.