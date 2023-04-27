Meghan Trainor discusses ‘painful’ sex with ‘big boy’ husband Daryl Sabara

Pop star Meghan Trainor has opened up about vaginismus diagnosis and having sex with husband Daryl Sabara – and apologised for saying ‘f**k teachers’ on her latest podcast episode.

If you’re part of the ‘Everything I Know About Meghan Trainor Is Against My Will’ club, your day is about to take a hit.

The star – hitmaker, popstar and mother (to a child and also, debatably, to the gays) – has managed to toe the very thin line between keeping her private life private enough while remaining relatable to her audience as a multi-millionaire through strategic TikToks and podcast appearances.

One of Trainor’s more recent podcast appearances, however, has strayed a bit too far over the line for some (read: all) fans, after she disclosed a surprisingly lengthy problem concerning her sex life with her husband, the Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara.

During the episode of the Workin’ On It podcast featuring perpetually meme-worthy Trisha Paytas, the Grammy winner said that intercourse is so “painful” with her “big boy” husband that she “can’t walk” afterwards.

“[It’s] to the point where I’m like, ‘Is it all in?’ And he’s like, ‘Just the tip,’” Trainor said of Sabara. “And I’m like, ‘I can’t do anymore.’ I don’t know how to fix that.”

As it turns out, though, the admission is far less comedic than some fans first thought, as Trainor subsequently bravely opened up about her vaginismus diagnosis (a condition in which the vagina involuntarily tightens during sex) on The Today Show.

“I thought that every woman walking around was always in pain during and after sex. I was like, ‘Doc, are you telling me that I could have sex and not feel a single bit of pain?’”

Meghan Trainor has also come under fire for criticising teachers during the same episode of the Workin’ On It podcast.

The “Mother” singer said: “F**k teachers” while discussing the American schooling system with co-host and brother Ryan Trainor – unsurprisingly, fans have not taken kindly to the stance.

and this is why meghan trainor will always be a flop pic.twitter.com/VRMhreAxQW — m (@goldenftm) April 23, 2023

Meghan Trainor has apologised to “teachers of the world” for the statement in a TikTok, saying that it is “not how I feel”.

“In that moment I got angry… I did not mean that to all teachers. I don’t want to make excuses, I am just so sorry.”