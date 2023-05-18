Reebok releases a genderless clothing collection for Pride Month

Reebok has released a genderless clothing collection to mark Pride Month.

Entitled ‘Unity by Rebook’, the footwear and apparel range has been designed for every body, the brand says.

The limited-edition collection is now available to shop at reebok.com

It’s been co-designed by Reebok’s LGBTQ+ employee resource group, Colorful Soles and marks the first within a “commitment to offer genderless products” to customers.

It features three footwear offerings, with Pride-inspired designs on three classic Reebok trainers.

This includes the Classic Leather, Club C 85 and their training show, the Nano X3.

There’s Pride editions of three classic Reebok shoes. (PinkNews)

Each of the three designs come in white, with splashes of colour and the Unity by Reebok emblem.

The apparel pieces include the Unity Windbreaker, matching Unity Allover Bra Top and Bottom, Unity Graphic Tee, Unity Skirt and Unity Bodysuit.

There’s also the Unity Top, which is available in two colourways – white and blue or pastel purple and white – and features the collection’s slogan embellished on the front.

The collection includes apparel pieces with tops, matching sets and more. (Reebok/PinkNews)

Alongside the release of the collection, Reebok has confirmed a $15,000 donation to Whittier Street Health Center’s LGBTQ Youth Wellness Program.

The program aims to increase access to medical, nutrition, fitness and mental health services for the Black and Brown LGBTQ youth within the Greater Boston community.

“In our continued effort to uplift and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, we’re excited to introduce a collection of genderless offerings built to evoke self-expression and show the community that we are with them, in unity,” say Reebok.

“In our mission to inspire human rights and human movement for all, we’re also thrilled to support Whittier Street Health Center’s LGBTQ Youth Wellness Program through the launch of Unity by Reebok.”

To shop the entire collection head to reebok.com.