Craft Gin Club releases limited edition bottle for Pride Month

The Craft Gin Club are releasing a limited edition rainbow bottled gin to mark Pride Month.

They’ve teamed up with award-winning distillery Wessex Gin to bring gin fans the exclusive bottle.

The limited edition Pride Month bottle is being released on 1 June at craftginclub.co.uk.

Entitled ‘Respect Gin’ the limited edition craft gin has been created in Surrey and is presented in a stunning rainbow bottle.

The gin contains juniper, coriander, angelica, orange and lemon to “create a smooth and well-balanced gin”.

They say: “Think traditional London Dry Gin with a refreshing citrus twist!”

It’s also been confirmed that for each bottle sold, Craft Gin Club will donate £5 to Across Rainbows to support the LGBTQ+ community.

The organisation provides comprehensive support to individuals experiencing domestic abuse in the LGBTQ+ community.

The UK’s biggest gin subscription club is home to more than 100,000 gin-loving members, but you don’t need to be a member to buy the limited edition Pride bottle.

It’s priced at £37.05 for Craft Gin Club members and £39 for the general public, with a limited number of bottles of Respect Gin being released.

The bottle will be available to shop from 1 June exclusively via the Craft Gin Club website.

They join a number of big name and independent brands releasing collections to mark Pride Month.

This includes Reebok, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle, Apple and Jean Paul Gaultier, who are all donating to LGBTQ+ charities.

A number of brands, including Adidas and The North Face have received backlash from bigots for their inclusivity.

“We recognise the opportunity our brand has to shape the future of the outdoors and we want that future to be a more accepting and loving place,” The North Face told Newsweek in response.