Stranger Things star Maya Hawke has cast doubt on whether her fan-favourite lesbian character Robin will pursue a long-awaited romance in season five of the hit show.

Hawke has cemented her status with her portrayal of the sci-fi/drama’s resident lesbian Robin Buckley. Introduced in season three, she captivated fans with her friendship with Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), her heart-felt coming-out scene and her burgeoning romance with Hawkins High School classmate Vickie (Amybeth McNulty).

In the season four finale, Robin and Vickie shared a heated moment while making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, with queer fans hoping they would officially become girlfriends in the upcoming final season.

Despite high hopes, Hawke is yet to see how things will play out, because filming has been paused due to the writers’ strikes. However, that hasn’t stopped her sharing her “mixed” feelings about Robin getting into a relationship.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the star said that she was uncertain about the future of Robin’s love life.

Amybeth McNulty as Vickie (L) and Maya Hawke as Robin in Stranger Things. (Tina Rowden/Netflix)

“I don’t know. I feel mixed about it,” she said. “I feel that it’s both a great thing, but I also love characters where their love life is not the centre of their existence.”

Hawke then emphasised that her focus was fixed, for now at least, on Steve and Robin’s friendship.

“That friendship with Steve is so special. And friendships have been carrying me through my life. They’re really important and deserve their air time.”

Although that friendship is hugely popular among fans, it feels just as important for her character to bring a meaningful LGBTQ+ relationship to one of Netflix’s biggest shows. And fans don’t mind who Robin ends up romantically pursuing, with some even rooting for her and Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) to get together. They spent most of season four solving mysteries together.

Hawkes’ comments have left fans divided, with some expressing disappointment at the potential lack of romance.

so we have to see all the hetero relationships and drama but the only queer character should “focus on the friendship with the male lead” instead of showcasing a lesbian relationship… ok — milo (@sieunily) June 20, 2023

robins love life has never been the center of her existence???? shes her own established character most of all and having a girlfriend wouldnt take away from that wth https://t.co/Qlkvt8OxQE — liv!! • RINA LOCKDOWN‼️‼️‼️ (@biIIyeIliot) June 20, 2023

Others, meanwhile, are happy to settle for a deeper exploration of Steve and Robin’s friendship.

Do none of you think that Robin being reduced to just the lesbian representation character really undervalues her? Would you not rather have her be a smart and helpful character with meaningful friendships as well as a gf instead of just her existing to BE a lesbian? https://t.co/mR2TP0e1yc — stobin platonic soulmates shooter (@smalltownrobin) June 21, 2023

I agree with her. Plus not every character HAS to end up with someone at the end of the series. Whenever writers try to do that in the final season of a show, it can seem rushed. There’s many storylines that need focused on to give every character an ending that feels complete. — Miranda – 💜 ERAS TOUR 6/17 (@mdawn37) June 21, 2023

Robin isn’t the only queer character whose romantic future remains uncertain. Cast and crew have already confirmed that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) is gay, with the fourth season of the show making it clear that he is harbouring deeply held feelings for his best friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).

However – much like Hawke – Schnapp has been elusive about whether Will’s sexuality and potential feelings for Mike will be explicitly explored before the series comes to an end.

Schnapp, who came out as gay himself earlier this year, told Us Weekly that he hopes Will “fully embraces” his identity because “I think that’s the most important, at least for me.”

Will Byers (L) and Mike Wheeler (R). (Netflix)

“The story opened and started with Will, and I think ending it with him and circling back on that is a nice way for them to wrap it up,” he added cryptically.

With the fate of both queer characters up in the air, Hawke has even expressed hopes that her character will be killed off in a “heroic” moment.

“I would love to die and get my hero’s moment,” she told Rolling Stone last year. “I’d love to die with honour, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers [the show’s creators and directors] love their actors.

“The reason they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. That’s a beautiful quality and I wouldn’t wish it away.”

Season one to four of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix. Season five currently has no release date but is predicted to drop early next year.