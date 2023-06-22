The second season of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That … has landed, and it’s bringing Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda her raunchiest storylines yet.

The original Sex and the City series, which ran from 1998 to 2004, had a sizeable cultural impact. The comedy-drama starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis saw a group of professional women in their 30s excelling at being both single and fabulous, and included storylines on everything from jilted brides to journeys with cancer, abortion to post-it note breakups.

The show’s divisive 2021 spinoff, And Just Like That … , therefore, had a lot to live up to. One of the biggest gags of season one was the entirely left-field storyline of Nixon’s uptight lawyer Miranda leaving her husband for Sara Ramirez’s non-binary comedian Che Diaz.

In line with the promises of the show’s creators and actors, it looks like Diaz and their divisive podcast will be back to turn up the heat in Miranda’s “journey of self discovery” – complete with newly revealed adventures in “pegging.”

According to a New Yorker profile of the aforementioned SJP – who plays columnist Carrie Bradshaw and in both Sex and the City and its spinoff – Miranda will be engaging in the art of “pegging” in season two. For the uninitiated, this is usually when a man is the receptive partner during anal sex, while a partner without a penis wears a strap-on sex toy to assume the role of the penetrator.

It’s unclear whether or not Miranda’s pegging delights will be with Diaz, but Parker also teased that Carrie and Charlotte will also be talking a fair amount about “jizz”. Again, the context to these musings is unclear.

For her part, Parker said: “I could never do any of that stuff in my life. It would be immoral. It would be unprincipled. An affair, husbands, kissing, buying, drinking – whims, whims, whims!”

Nixon, meanwhile, took a more open approach to some of the more raunchier storylines. In an interview with ET ahead of the premiere of season two, she said that she was always “game” to see Miranda experiment.

“I feel like I was always fairly game for it. It’s just one of the main subjects of the show is sex – people having sex and people having great sex and people having terrible sex and people having hilarious sex.”

Nixon also had some thoughts on how Miranda would deal with change in season two. In the season one finale, her character decided to abandon her academic life and set off with Diaz to California.

“Some of it seems fun at first, but I think it’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks. It’s really hard for Miranda to not know what the ground beneath her feet actually is and who the person next to her really is.”

A previous trailer for And Just Like That … saw Miranda and Che sharing a steamy snog and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) make a big return as one of Carrie’s long-term boyfriends from back in the Sex and the City days.

There are plenty of other surprises in store for And Just Like That … fans, too. Sam Smith is set to play themselves in an undisclosed role and – in the biggest bombshell yet – Kim Cattrall has confirmed an already iconic cameo, briefly returning as the sex-positive fan favourite, Samantha Jones.

Cattrall was absent from the first season of And Just Like That … due to a longstanding feud with Parker, and though Cattrall reportedly recorded her short scene without speaking to the other cast members or showrunner Michael Patrick King, viewers can take it as a win.

And Just Like That … season two begins on Sky Comedy in the UK on Thursday (22 June).