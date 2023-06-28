Beyoncé has released an exclusive Renaissance Tour collection with Amazon.

The pop star has dropped new merch with the online retail giant featuring apparel inspired by the iconic tour and album.

The limited-edition collection is now available to shop exclusively at amazon.com.

The news was revealed by Parkwood Entertainment on Instagram, who simply captioned the post: “Drop 1.0.”

The collection features a Renaissance tee, with a graphic of Beyonce repping her disco cowboy hat and sitting on top of Reneigh, the disco horse from the album cover.

There’s also a Renaissance Marquee tee and sweatshirt, which features the same image alongside Renaissance World Tour text, and a matching pair of sweatpants.

Fans can also get their hands on an exclusive poster featuring the image, which is priced at $20 on Amazon.

The collection features a sweatshirt and exclusive poster. (Amazon)

One fan commented on the Instagram post: “oh this woman makes me real poor.”

Somebody else echoed this, writing: “Take my credit cards, the key to my house, take my car!!”

With a third fan joking: “At this point, just route all my checks to Parkwood.”

Another said: “Omg I cant wait for the tour book to go up. COUGH COUGH. HINT HINT.”

Well, watch this space as Parkwood have confirmed this is drop one, so there’s more to come.

To shop the entire collection head to amazon.com.

Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour

The singer is finishing up the European leg of her acclaimed Renaissance World Tour in Warsaw, Poland on 28 June.

She played a record-breaking five night residency at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium across May and June as part of the tour.

She’ll now take the run to North America kicking off in Toronto on 8 July and finishing up in New Orleans on 27 September.

The show sees her perform the likes of “Formation”, “Love on Top”, “Crazy in Love” and “I Care” alongside the Renaissance album, which is inspired by the queer ballroom scene.