Foo Fighters recently announced details of their Everything or Nothing at All UK tour dates.

The group will headline seven stadiums shows across the UK in summer 2024, including two London Stadium dates.

They’ve already added a second show at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford on 15 June due to huge demand during the presale.

Other shows will take place at Glasgow’s Hampden Park, Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and Birmingham’s Villa Park.

The group will also be joined by a host of support acts across the run including Wet Leg, Courtney Barnett and Shame.

Ahead of tickets being released in the general sale, you can find out the full tour schedule and ticket price details below.

What are the Foo Fighters ticket prices?

Following the fan code presale the Foo Fighters ticket prices have been confirmed.

They’re priced at £84.40 for standing and between £56.25-£106.80 for seated, plus booking fees. This is for shows in Manchester, Cardiff, Glasgow and Birmingham, with London priced slightly higher.

When do tickets go on sale?

Following a presale on 28 June for fans who had previously booked for their 2022 tour, the remaining tickets will be released in a general sale.

This will take place from 9am on 30 June and tickets will be available at ticketmaster.co.uk and seetickets.com.

These are the UK stadium tour dates for Foo Fighters’ Everything or Nothing at All Tour. Plus a breakdown of which acts are supporting them at each show.