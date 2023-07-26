Our Flag Means Death star Rhys Darby announces UK tour dates.

Rhys Darby has announced a headline UK tour for 2023 – and tickets go on sale soon.

The New Zealand comedian will celebrate 25 years of his favourite material stopping off at five venues this winter.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 28 July via ticketek.co.uk.

Darby announced the tour on social media, saying: “Guess who’s doing a mini UK TOUR this November?!! Come and see the best of my stuff in this all killer show!”

The short UK tour will head to venues in London, Brighton, Bristol, Glasgow and Manchester this November.

He’s known for his roles in the likes of Flight of the Conchords, Yes Man, What We Do in the Shadows and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

More recently he starred in the hit series Our Flag Means Death alongside Taika Waititi.

The hit HBO series, which follows the misadventures of a gentleman-turned-pirate and his crew, has been praised for its LGBTQ+ representation.

Since coming out in the US in March 2022, the ever-growing fanbase has produced over 14,000 LGBTQ+ fanfictions on Archive of Our Own (AO3), a ton of fanart and more.

And OFMD does not fall into the usual queerbaiting antics, but fully commits to the romance, with everyone’s favourite couple Stede (Darby) and Ed “Blackbeard” Teach (Waititi), becoming canon during the show.

The series was also renewed for a second season by HBO, which wrapped filming in December 2022, so fans won’t have to wait much longer.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the tour go on general sale from 10am on 28 July via Ticketek. While a presale is available for fans to sign up here.

They’re priced between £27.50 and £32.50 plus booking fees.

You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket links below.

Rhys Darby tour dates