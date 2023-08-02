Hayley Williams has revealed her go-to product to create her iconic red lip look.

The singer and LGBTQ+ ally gave fans a glimpse behind-the-scenes as she got ready for Paramore’s sold-out shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

It was part of a Vogue series, which saw the star’s makeup artist create her look for show, which included a glittery gold undereye.

She reveals in the clip she wasn’t “into” the makeup aspects of her job until she met her makeup artist, Brian O’Connor.

“Makeup for a while, was like ‘how do I cover my face’ and that’s the antithesis of what this should be about, it should be uncovering something about you,” she explains.

“I’m going to attempt to put on my own lip liner – nobody asked for this part of the segment, but we’re gonna give it to them anyway.”

She uses the PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil by Pat McGrath in a red, that resembles the Blood Lust shade from the range.

“Pat McGrath, don’t watch this – what I’m doing with your product” she jokes.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

“Okay, I’m terrified to show you all, but this is where we’re at,” before posing with her red lip look.

She then pairs her makeup look with a golden metallic skirt and shirt by Rodarte and big blonde 60s meets 80s-style hair.

During their set Paramore played the likes of “Decode”, “That’s What You Get”, “Ain’t It Fun” and were joined by artist Rico Nasty to perform “Misery Business”.

The red lip pencil used by Hayley Williams is available to shop from Cult Beauty and Pat McGrath Labs.

Paramore to support Taylor Swift on her European tour

Hayley Williams and co. will support Taylor Swift across the UK and European leg of The Eras Tour in 2024.

She told the publication: “We can’t stop talking about it.

“Even though we’ve been to Europe a bunch of times as a band, it’s a first for us, because we’re gonna get so much more time in each of the cities.”

She also says she’s been in touch with Swift, adding: “Taylor and I have been texting and I was like, ‘Well, I gotta start planning my outfits’.

“I’m basically just gonna buy one The Row linen shorts suit, and just wear it every day. I’ll be a character – a White Lotus character. I’m really nervous that it’s gonna go Portia really fast, though.”