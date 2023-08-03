Skims launches huge summer sale on swimwear and more

Kim Kardashian’s Skims has announced a huge end of summer sale – and this is how to get discounts.

It’s been confirmed by the reality star and brand that fans can get discounts on swimwear and more starting on 3 August.

They’ll be available exclusively from 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST at skims.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Skims say: “Close out the season with swim and other summer favourites at special discounted prices for a limited time.”

It’s not yet confirmed which products will feature in the Skims sale – until the sale launches – but their social media gives fans a good idea of what to expect.

In their post they spotlight the crochet traingle bikini top, so the crochet swimwear line is expected to be discounted.

This includes the bikini bottom, mini skirt, handkerchief top and micro scoop bikini top. Each of the suits in the range are available in white, brown, black, orange pink, with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.

Skims swimwear launched in 2022 and various drops have included metallic styles and even elbow-length swim gloves.

They also released a collection of shaping swimwear, which combined the brand’s technology of its athleisure with water-friendly fabrics.

It’s “designed to smooth and mold your body in all the right places” and included one-pieces, tankinis and high-waisted bottoms in neutral colourways.

How to shop the Skims sale

The sale will take place exclusively on the Skims website on 3 August.

It will launch 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST until stocks last. You don’t need a discount code, the discounts will automatically apply, so just add the products to your basket.

To shop the Skims sale head to skims.com.