Levi’s and Studio Ghibli release collection inspired by Princess Mononoke.

Levi’s is teaming up with Studio Ghibli to release a collection inspired by animated classic, Princess Mononoke.

The brand say the range “pays tribute to the enchanting world created by its makers, Japan’s pioneering Studio Ghibli”.

It’ll be released from 10 August exclusively at levis.com.

The design team at Levi’s said: “Princess Mononoke features hand-painted backgrounds depicting gorgeous scenes in nature, and that’s something we felt really inspired by.”

The collection plays on the light and dark of the film, with light denim day and dark denim night options.

The light denim options include a light indigo denim with characters San and Ashitaka, a San & Wolf trucker jacket and Ashitaka jeans or San & Moro shorts.

The dark denim options include the Nightwalker denim kimono jacket and the Kodama denim overall.

As well as denim pieces, there’s also graphic tees and hoodies, that are “more streetwear-inspired than the denim”.

The range includes accessories like tote bags and graphic tees. (Levi’s)

You can also get accessories, with a twist on the classic Levi’s bandana that features San’s mystical red battle mask.

There’s also the Ancient Forest bucket hat, a San & Ashitaka tote bag, and two coin bags, one featuring San’s mask and the other a Kodama face.

Fans who sign up to Levi’s Red Tab member club – which is free to sign up to – can get early access to the collection.

The early access is now live, while it will be released to the general public on 10 August via levis.com.

Studio Ghibli opening Spirited Away in London

The live stage adaption of Spirited Away is having its European debut in London.

The acclaimed production will head to the London Coliseum in April 2024 for a strictly limited season.

It’s been re-imagined for the stage by Olivier and Tony Award-winning director of Les Misérables, John Caird.

The West End run will see the original Japanese cast perform with wildly imaginative puppets, dazzling set and costume designs and a live orchestra playing the original film score by Joe Hisaishi.