The stage adaption of Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away is coming to London – and this is everything you need to know about tickets.

The acclaimed production will head to the London Coliseum in April 2024 for a strictly limited season.

It’s been re-imagined for the stage by Olivier and Tony Award-winning director of Les Misérables, John Caird.

The West End run will see the original Japanese cast perform with wildly imaginative puppets, dazzling set and costume designs and a live orchestra playing the original film score by Joe Hisaishi.

Spirited Away tells the enchanting tale of Chihiro who while traveling to a new home with her family, stumbles into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba.

When her parents are turned into pigs and she is put to work in a magical bathhouse, Chihiro must use her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents, and return to the normal world.

The original Japanese cast including Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi, who alternate in the role of Chihiro, is set to return for the European premiere.

It’s based on the 2001 film of the same name written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

Upon its release the film became a critical and financial success, winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and has since been named one of the best films of all time by a number of publications.

The news follows up the success of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbour Totoro last year.

It went on to win six Olivier Awards and will return to The Barbican from 21 November until 24 March for a limited run.

Spirited Away will run at the London Coliseum for its European premiere from April 2024 for a strictly limited 12-week season.

How to get Spirited Away tickets for London

On-sale dates and times are yet to be revealed by the show and venue.

But fans can sign up to be the first to hear about priority access as well as the general sale.

You can sign up now at www.spiritedawayuk.com and you’ll be emailed details about Spirited Away presale tickets for London.