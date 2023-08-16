Met Police accused of failing third queer man attacked outside Two Brewers

The Metropolitan Police have been accused of failing to properly investigate an alleged assault of a man outside the Two Brewers in Clapham, just one week before two men were stabbed outside the LGBTQ+ venue.

The Met have denied the claims, saying an investigation is ongoing.

Two men, one in his twenties and the other in his thirties, were stabbed outside the Two Brewers on Sunday (13 August) in what police are treating as a homophobic attack.

The men were taken to hospital but have since been discharged. No arrests have been made.

Now, a third victim, who remained anonymous, has come forward to say he was assaulted outside the bar and nightclub on 6 August, in an incident that he claims was not properly investigated by the police, ITV reported.

The man said he was punched in the face in a random attack that left him with a black eye and bloodied nose.

“There was a group of guys standing down the side of the Two Brewers, and when I turned around I saw a random guy running towards me… before I knew it he had punched me in the face,” he told ITV.

“I obviously brought my hands up to my face to see what had happened, and when I moved my hands away, they were covered in blood, and the guy had run away.”

He claimed he reported the attack, while his boyfriend added that he followed up on the report following Sunday’s stabbing. However, they told ITV on Tuesday (15 August) that they had not yet been contacted by police.

The Met told PinkNews on Wednesday that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The victim’s boyfriend, who also remained anonymous, told ITV: “They [Met Police] did nothing other than give him a crime reference number. I reported it yesterday as he had heard nothing.

“It does make me very angry that they haven’t even bothered and that people can just go around punching people.”

A spokesperson for the Met said: “Police were called at approximately 4.20am on Sunday, 6 August by a man reporting he had been assaulted by another man in Clapham High Street.

“Officers attended and spoke to the victim. He stated he had been punched by an unknown man who had left the scene. He did not know why he had been attacked.

“Officers carried out a medical assessment and the man declined to go to hospital. A crime report has been created and enquiries into the circumstances continue. Officers will endeavour to contact the victim and update him with any progress.”

Police investigating the stabbing of the two men on Sunday have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify.

DCI Jivan Saib, from the Met’s central south command unit, who is leading the investigation, said: “I am asking the public to look at this image and see if they recognise this individual. It is vital that we identify and locate him as soon as possible.”

One of Sunday’s victims wrote on Instagram about the incident on Monday (15 August), saying he has “so many questions” after the homophobic attack.

“I’ve not been left feeling sad, nor angry, or confused… I’ve just been left [with] so many questions… to think what can lead to a [person to] feel it’s OK to attack anyone… whatever their reasons… and how we change that…” the man, known only as Aniello, wrote.

Despite the attack, he has never felt “prouder, happier, or more comforted” by the LGBTQ+ community, who he called his family, he said.

Describing Sunday’s stabbing as abhorrent, London mayor Sadiq Khan said there was no place for hate in London.

“It’s a huge relief the victims of this appalling attack are out of hospital, and my thoughts remain with them and their loved ones,” he said.

Anyone who has witnessed or experienced a hate crime is urged to call the police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the True Vision website. In an emergency, always dial 999.