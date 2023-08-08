Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman has hinted that mental health will be a big element in season three of the hit show, which has already been given the go-ahead by Netflix.

The LGBTQ+ coming-of-age series follows the romance between rugby player Nick Nelson and openly gay fellow school student Charlie Spring, alongside other queer teens and adults.

The second season, which dropped last week, has already received rave reviews and endless praise from fans for its representation of LGBTQ+ teachers, asexuality and candid discussion around mental health.

Many fans have already devoured all eight episodes and are clamouring for a third season, which Oseman has confirmed she is already writing.

“In season two, we started to explore mental health in a big way, and I think it’s pretty obvious from the way we leave the season that is going to be a big element of season three,” she told Metro.

“We’re going to continue to look at that in a big way and explore how that affects Nick and Charlie’s relationship, and all of the other friendships in the show.”

As for where the material will be drawn from, Oseman explained: “People who have read the books will know that there’s a lot of stuff we haven’t yet covered in volume four, which is out now.

“People who’ve read volume four will have a little bit of an idea of what is coming. I’m really excited to take the show into that new place.”

Season one was based on volumes one and two, while season two covered an expanded version of the third volume. Since the second season included scenes, characters and sub-plots not included in the novels, we can expect a similar approach in the future.

“There’s also going to be volume five, which is coming out in December, and there’ll be a volume six as well,” Oseman promised “So, there’s a lot of story left for the show.”

In season two, Nick struggled with coming out as bisexual to his friends and family. Charlie, who was a victim of bullying after coming out as gay, tries to protect Nick from suffering the same fate as his while he himself struggles with an eating disorder and processing his past trauma.

Alongside exploring these difficult topics, season three will follow the supporting characters. In the second season, best friends Tao and Elle finally confronted their feelings for each other, Darcy opened up to Tara about her fraught relationship with her mother, and Isaac felt seen for the first time after discovering asexuality.

There is currently no release date for season three. Season two is streaming on Netflix now.