Uniqlo have announced a second Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration – and this is the release date.

The brand has teamed up with the popular anime series on a new apparel collection.

The Uniqlo x Jujutsu Kaisen collection will be available to shop from 5 October at uniqlo.com.

The collection will include five graphic t-shirts with beloved characters and iconic scenes from the series.

Anime series Jujutsu Kaisen depicts the battle between curses born from negative emotions of humans and the Jujutsu sorcerers who exorcise them.

Uniqlo said: “This UT collection will feature the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc that reveals the past of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, and the Shibuya Incident arc continuing the timeline from the first season.”

One fan commented on the announcement post: “I’m throwing already money on the screen.”

While plenty of others posted heart eye and flame emojis in response to the new collection.

