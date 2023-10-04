Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause will star opposite Diora Baird in Lifetime movie, You’re Not Supposed to be Here, as a pregnant lesbian terrorised by local townsfolk.

Despite now being best-known as a reality star, Stause is no stranger to acting in films and TV shows. A veteran of US soap All My Children, she even starred in another Lifetime movie earlier this year, A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story, and had a cameo role in The L Word: Generation Q as herself.

The latest season of Selling Sunset saw Stause, 42, open up about her relationship with Australian singer G Flip, after coming out as queer in 2022, and now it seems she’s bringing her newly embraced identity to her fictional roles.

In You’re Not Supposed to be Here, Stause plays Zoe, pregnant partner to Kennedy (Cobra Kai‘s Baird). When Kennedy’s boss offers them the key to his cabin in the woods as a vacation from their stressful lives, the couple find themselves in a remote mountain town on a “babymoon” like no other.

Chrishell Stause (L) and Diora Baird (R) in You’re Not Supposed To Be Here. (Lifetime)

When the townspeople give them a sour welcome, Zoe tries to convince an unconcerned Kennedy that everyone is being homophobic. The official description continues: “Just as the two let their guards down, their nightmare begins. They realise they are completely unprepared for what is in store, and that the townspeople want something [they] have.”

Directed by Nicole Thompson, the film promises a twisted tale of homophobia as the couple defend themselves against increasing attacks.

In recent months, Stause has had to battle haters in real life. After she secretly tied the knot with G Flip in Las Vegas in May, some tried to criticise the wedding, saying it wasn’t legal as there was no marriage licence.

Chrishell Stause (L) doesn’t care what haters have to say about her marriage to G Flip. (Getty)

She shut down the speculation during a radio interview. “Well, honestly, I think that everyone is [acting] like that’s the thing. They’re like: ‘Gotcha’,” she told SiriusXM.

“But, to be honest with you, we knew if we did it, we would also hear people say: ‘Oh, you know, G wants a green card’. Where it’s like… G already has a passport, a visa.

“It doesn’t matter what we do for the rest of our lives,” Stause added. “We’re gonna hear criticism, so we decided we are always gonna do exactly what we wanna do and I’m not here to prove how serious it is or how meaningful it was.

“If you don’t believe it, I don’t care. I don’t need your approval.”

You’re Not Supposed to be Here premieres on Lifetime on 4 November.