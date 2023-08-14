The two estate agents are definitely never, ever getting back together.

Chrishell Stause has definitely moved on from her Selling Sunset co-star and former boyfriend Jason Oppenheim.

The two originally got together in the summer of 2021 and though they broke up a few months later, fans of the Netflix show have been calling on them to couple up once more.

Stause recently posted a screenshot on her Instagram of a follower telling her “miss you with Jason”, which didn’t go down well with the reality star.

Responding to the message in her Instagram Stories, Stause shut down any chance of her getting back with Oppenheim.

Chrishell Stause and ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim in 2021 (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

She said: “I get these comments all the time on every post, so let me be clear. It’s never happening. I met my forever partner with G and we are planning a family and everything happened the way it’s supposed to.

“Jason is happy and he is a great friend I will have forever. But the people constantly trying to ‘ship’ us getting us back together are wasting your time.”

Stause married Australian musician Georgia Flip (better known as G-Flip) in May this year, after meeting in 2022.

The couple appeared together in G-Flip’s music video for “Get Me Outta Here” which featured them in several romantic situations.

Stause and Oppenheim remain good friends and colleagues with Oppenheim helping with and attending G-Flip’s album launch party earlier this year.

G Flip and Chrishell Stause (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

After marrying the rapper, Stause addressed questions about her sexuality, saying: “Nothing’s really changed for me, I’m still really attracted to masculine energy and a good human.

“I hear people talk about these things, and they’re like ‘I knew from a young age’ and that’s just not me. I’m very open to good energy.”

Stause also said that the couple received a lot of “trolling” after going public with their relationship.