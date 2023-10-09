Real Housewives legend Luann de Lesseps has contributed her two cents to the rumours that Kyle Richards is in the midst of a whirlwind lesbian romance.

Richards, who has been the glue that holds The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) together since season one, has repeatedly shut down claims that she is in a relationship with country singer Morgan Wade, insisting that the two women are just “very good friends.”

The reality TV star, 54, has been spotted out and about with the singer, 27, on multiple occasions over the past few months, and even got matching tattoos together.

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade have sparked lesbian romance rumours.(Getty)

Richards also starred as Wade’s love interest in the music video for her song “Fall In With Me”.

Their relationship – romantic or platonic – blossomed around the same time that Richards and her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky confirmed that they had separated.

Speaking to TMZ last month, Umansky said: “Divorce is not part of our conversation right now. That is not part of what we’re dealing with. We’re dealing with a separation,” though he did note that neither of them is “ready to throw in the towel yet.”

Now, Kyle’s Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip castmate Luann De Lesseps has weighed in on the drama.

De Lesseps, who was a key member of the Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) cast for years and is currently touring the US with her Countess Cabaret show, spoke to MailOnline about her thoughts on the Richards-Wade rumours.

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade play lovers in Wade’s ‘Fall In Love With Me’ video.

“Listen, who am I to judge? I don’t know. I was with Kyle on the first Ultimate Girls Trip, so I know Kyle and I love Kyle,” said De Lesseps.

Asked if she knew any of the details about Richards and Umansky’s recent rough patch, the former countess replied: “I haven’t heard… because I haven’t been out to LA. But nonetheless, that’s their private matter and I hope things work out… I don’t really know.”

And, on whether she’d consider a same-sex relationship herself, De Lesseps said: “It’s not my thing, but you never know! You just never know! I mean, love is love, right?”

De Lesseps’ comments come shortly after the trailer for season 13 of RHOBH dropped, and teased Richards and Umansky’s break-up, as well as her new-found friendship with Wade.

Luann De Lesseps has shared her thoughts on the Kyle-Morgan drama. (Getty)

The three-minute trailer kicks off with the headline: “Breaking news, Kyle and Mauricio have officially split.”

It later cuts to Richards crying as she pours her heart out and admits that many fans have told her they no longer believe in true love, before co-star Erika Jayne tells her: “Everybody else’s opinion can f**k off”.

A season that looks chock-full of drama appears to come to a climax when the fellow housewives start asking questions about Richards’ new friendship with Wade.

“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” Sutton Strake says of the lesbian romance rumours.

In another scene, when one housewife asks: “Kyle, where is she?”, Strake replies: “In denial about something.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo in the US on 25 October.