Mike Pence heckled by man claiming they are both gay.

Republican presidential hopeful Mike Pence was heckled at a campaign stop by a man who came out and claimed the former vice president is gay, too.

Pence was registering for the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary vote on Friday (13 October) when he spoke a group of reporters. The heckler started shouting over Pence, which made him stumble over his words.

“Mike Pence, are you going to tell them?” the anonymous heckler said. “You promised today was our coming out day … Mike Pence and I are gay.”

The heckling was captured on video and shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the news and politics account The Recount.

“We’re running because we believe, with all humility, that I am the most qualified, most experienced, most tested conservative seeking the Republican nomination,” Pence told the audience while attempting to avoid the heckler.

A man standing next to Pence, thought to be a member of his team, stopped the former VP and made an effort to speak to the heckler. He excused Pence, waited for the heckler to finish talking, and apologised to the audience for the interruption.

“I’ll admit your John Deere is bigger than mine,” the heckler said as he seemingly escorted out of the room.

Pence is battling for the Republican presidential nomination against former president and current favourite Donald Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis. Also in the running are former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, Senator Tim Scott, North Dakota governor Doug Burgum and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Launching his presidential bid, Pence backed a nationwide ban on life-saving gender-affirming healthcare, and has said he intends to reinstate Trump’s ban on trans people serving in the US military.