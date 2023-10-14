Madonna kicked off her eagerly awaited Celebration Tour at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (14 October), three months later than originally planned.

The Queen of Pop was forced to postpone the tour’s start date from July to October after being put in the ICU with a “serious bacterial infection” back in June.

The tour’s opening night finally confirmed the exact setlist of classic hits after the show’s musical director, Stuart Price, confirmed it included more than 40 songs from across the Madonna’s 40-year career.

Producer Price has described the tour as a “documentary through [Madonna’s] vast career” but admitted it was a “big challenge” selecting which songs would end up in the final show.

“In two hours, can you get all of it in? That’s hard. But every great moment she’s had, we took a bit of it,” he told the BBC.

What is the setlist for Madonna’s Celebration Tour?

The setlist for the opening night of Madonna’s Celebration Tour at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, 14 October was as follows:

Nothing Really Matters

Everybody

Into The Groove

Burning Up

Open Your Heart

Holiday

Live To Tell

Unholy (intro)

Like A Prayer

Living For Love (intro)

Erotica

Justify My Love

Fever

Hung Up (on Tokischa Version)

Hung Up (Original Version)

Bad Girl

Vogue / Break My Soul (Queens Remix)

Human Nature

Crazy for You

The Beast Within (intro)

Die Another Day

Don’t Tell Me

Mother and Father

I Will Survive

La Isla Bonita

Don’t Cry for Me Argentina

I Don’t Search I Find

Bedtime Story

Ray Of Light

Rain

Like a Virgin

Billie Jean (Interlude)

Give Me All Your Luvin’

Bitch I’m Madonna

Celebration / Music

Madonna’s Celebration Tour kicked off in London on 14 October. It will head to Europe later in October and through November, before heading to North America in January, February and March.

This is the schedule for Madonna’s greatest hits tour, with dates planned for the UK, Europe, North America and Mexico across 2023 and 2024.