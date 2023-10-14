Madonna’s Celebration Tour setlist has been confirmed – and it’s one iconic hit after another
Madonna kicked off her eagerly awaited Celebration Tour at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (14 October), three months later than originally planned.
The Queen of Pop was forced to postpone the tour’s start date from July to October after being put in the ICU with a “serious bacterial infection” back in June.
The tour’s opening night finally confirmed the exact setlist of classic hits after the show’s musical director, Stuart Price, confirmed it included more than 40 songs from across the Madonna’s 40-year career.
Producer Price has described the tour as a “documentary through [Madonna’s] vast career” but admitted it was a “big challenge” selecting which songs would end up in the final show.
“In two hours, can you get all of it in? That’s hard. But every great moment she’s had, we took a bit of it,” he told the BBC.
What is the setlist for Madonna’s Celebration Tour?
The setlist for the opening night of Madonna’s Celebration Tour at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, 14 October was as follows:
Nothing Really Matters
Everybody
Into The Groove
Burning Up
Open Your Heart
Holiday
Live To Tell
Unholy (intro)
Like A Prayer
Living For Love (intro)
Erotica
Justify My Love
Fever
Hung Up (on Tokischa Version)
Hung Up (Original Version)
Bad Girl
Vogue / Break My Soul (Queens Remix)
Human Nature
Crazy for You
The Beast Within (intro)
Die Another Day
Don’t Tell Me
Mother and Father
I Will Survive
La Isla Bonita
Don’t Cry for Me Argentina
I Don’t Search I Find
Bedtime Story
Ray Of Light
Rain
Like a Virgin
Billie Jean (Interlude)
Give Me All Your Luvin’
Bitch I’m Madonna
Celebration / Music
Madonna’s Celebration Tour kicked off in London on 14 October. It will head to Europe later in October and through November, before heading to North America in January, February and March.
How to get Madonna tickets
If you’re still after tickets for Madonna’s Celebration Tour then there’s still limited availability across all dates.
Fans in the UK and North America can get them from ticketmaster.co.uk or ticketmaster.com.
To find out more about European dates and tickets see below.
What are the Celebration Tour dates?
This is the schedule for Madonna’s greatest hits tour, with dates planned for the UK, Europe, North America and Mexico across 2023 and 2024.
- 14-15 & 17-18 October – London, UK – The O2 – tickets
- 21-22 October – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis – tickets
- 25-26 October – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena – tickets
- 28 October – Stockholm, SE – Tele2 – tickets
- 1-2 November – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi – tickets
- 6-7 November – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena – tickets
- 12-13 November – Paris, FR – Accor Arena – tickets
- 15-16 November – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena – tickets
- 19-20 November – Paris, FR – Accor Arena – tickets
- 23 & 25 November – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum – tickets
- 28-29 November – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena – tickets
- 1-2 December – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome – tickets
- 5-6 December – London, UK – The O2 – tickets
- 13-14 & 16 December – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
- 18-19 December – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – tickets
- 8-9 January – Boston, MA – TD Garden – tickets
- 11-12 January – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – tickets
- 15 January – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – tickets
- 18 & 20 January – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell – tickets
- 22-23 January – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
- 25 January – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – tickets
- 29 January – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
- 1-2 February – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets
- 5 February – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena – tickets
- 8 February – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – tickets
- 13 February – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – tickets
- 17-18 February – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets
- 21 February – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena – tickets
- 24 February – Sacramento – Golden 1 Center – tickets
- 27-28 February – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – tickets
- 1-2 March – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – tickets
- 4-5, 7, 9 & 11 March – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – tickets
- 13 March – Thousand Palms, CA – Acrisure Arena – tickets
- 16 March – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – tickets
- 19 March – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – tickets
- 24-25 March – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – tickets
- 28-29 March – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – tickets
- 1 April – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – tickets
- 4 April – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena – tickets
- 6-7 April – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena – tickets
- 14-15 April – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX – tickets
- 20-21 & 23-24 April – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes – tickets
