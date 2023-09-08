Crocs has announced a new collaboration with the one and only Shrek – and this is everything we know so far.

The brand is releasing a pair of classic clogs inspired by the popular animated green ogre.

The limited edition Shrek Crocs will be released soon and you can sign up for updates at crocs.com.

They come in the character’s signature green, while the strap features a brown fur finish, in a nod to his outfit.

The pair feature details including Shrek’s nose and ears, replacing the traditional Jibbitz charms by Crocs.

The strap’s connection point showcases the “S” logo from the series, while a Shrek label decorates the footbed.

Crocs announce Shrek-inspired clogs coming soon. pic.twitter.com/X1EkR7Ddft — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 6, 2023

One Twitter user replied: “how am I supposed to choose between the shrek crocs and the lighting McQueen crocs.”

Another said: “God has heard my prayers.”

Somebody else joked: “what if we kissed in the shrocs…”

While plenty of Shrek and Crocs fans were saying that they “need” a pair when they drop.

And it it’s anything like their previous collaborations – Hocus Pocus, Barbie and Pokémon – they’ll be snapped up.

The brand recently dropped its much-anticipated collab with Pixar’s Cars, which was a Lightning McQueen shoe.

The limited edition Crocs sold out instantly, with fans snapped up the red clogs from the website.

To sign up to Crocs’ mailing list to be the first to know about the Shrek Crocs drop head to crocs.com.

Crocs release Barbie range

This summer the shoe brand dropped a collection inspired by pop culture icon Barbie, to coincide with the release of the film.

The limited edition range featured four styles including the Barbie Classic Clog in pink.

Fans of Barbie and the brand are loving the collaboration, with one writing on Instragam: “it’s not a want, it’s not a need, it’s a NECESSITY.”

Somebody else said: “First time I’d buy crocs.”

While another fan joked about the Oppenheimer rivalry, commenting: “when are the oppenheimer crocs dropping?”

Another wrote: “can’t keep up with all these barbie collections! I want every last one of them!”