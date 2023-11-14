Henry is now officially the news odds-on favourite to win Big Brother, with the self-described royalist reportedly poised to “go all the way”.

25-year-old Henry Southan from the Cotswolds, who described himself as “particularly sociable and very chatty”, has now been given 11/8 odds to win the show by online bookmakers BetVictor, making him the favourite.

Close behind him is Olivia Young, who BetVictor said has 9/4 odds of winning Big Brother during Friday’s (17 November) final.

Trailing them is Yinrun Huang (11/4), while Jordan Sangha (10/1) Noky Simbani (30/1) and Matty Simpson (30/1) are currently the outsiders to win.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson of BetVictor, said: “For the first time since the first week, we have a new favourite housemate to win.

“Henry’s odds have ended up much shorter than his initial 25/1 early in the series, and now he is the new favourite to win at 11/8.

“His bromance with Jordan has taken the main stage throughout the series, as the pair have been inseparable, but now he’s backed to go all the way!”

Ahead of Big Brother airing, boarding-school alum Henry described himself on the show’s Instagram page as a “royalist” who voted Conservative because Boris Johnson “is the person who I’d want to go for a martini the most with”.

“I’ll be honest, my parents would definitely say I’m a bit of a snob, but I’ll take it was a compliment,” he added.

“I think it means you’ve got high standards and good taste. They’d say I was quite a peculiar child.”

His romantic chemistry with Jordan in the house led to once viewer branding the series as “gay tory love island”.

henry just said jordan is his type😭 big brother becomes gay tory love island😭😭😭 — lena🩸👻🍁🦇 (@ifwewerevillain) October 15, 2023

Earlier on in the series, 18-year-old contestant Hallie made headlines for bravely coming out as trans to the housemates, who was widely praised by fans for expressing her identity “loud and clear”.

The youth worker told her housemates: “I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already. I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know.”

She explained that she came out to the house as she didn’t feel she was being “100 per cent authentic in myself.”

Big Brother continues on ITV 2 at 9pm, Monday through to Friday.