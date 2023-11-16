Queer Big Brother housemate ‘evicted’ in shock backdoor exit

Eagle-eyed Big Brother fans appear to have worked out which of the six finalists was evicted in last night’s backdoor eviction – and it’s one of the three remaining queer men. Warning: spoilers ahead.

As the Big Brother final on Friday (17 November) nears, the housemates were whittled down to just six earlier this week, after gay barman Jenkin and butcher Tom were given the boot.

For the first time in Big Brother history, that left a final made up exclusively of queer men and women – queer lawyer Jordan, gay geriatric doctor Matty, Tory food writer Henry, dancer Olivia, meme queen Yinrun and former Miss Universe, Noky.

On Tuesday (14 November), it was revealed that viewers could vote for who they wanted to win the series, but that the housemate with the least amount of votes after 24 hours would be kicked out ahead of the live final on Friday.

Now, fans have seemingly worked out which of the six won’t be making an appearance on Friday, after the housemate was absent from the five-hour live feed last night (15 November).

Sadly, it was Matty – one third of the season’s queer love triangle – that fans couldn’t spot at all on the live feed.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS!



MATTY is the eleventh housemate to be EVICTED from Big Brother 2023!



Olivia just confirmed he has left the house in a conversation on tonight’s live stream #BBUK pic.twitter.com/q8Dcnh88YM — bbspy (@bbspy) November 15, 2023

Housemate Olivia then reportedly confirmed later on during the feed that Matty had been evicted after making reference to him “leaving”, while Noky allegedly described the circumstances of the eviction as “legendary”, declaring that it will be remembered for “years to come”.

Fans are sharing their well wishes for Matty following his apparent eviction, with one writing: “It sucks but I truly do love Matty. He’s a genuinely lovely guy and I wish him and his boyfriend all the best and having a man be by your side is way better than money.”

“One of my fave housemates,” a second shared. “Kind and true to himself till the end.”

“Matty is one of the only housemates i would have 1000 per cent been friends with,” a third revealed.

Earlier this week, it looked like Henry was the favourite to win the show and take home the £100,000 cash prize. However, Henry’s on-off love interest Jordan is now favourite to win.

Whether it really was Matty who got the boot will be confirmed on tonight’s episode on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.