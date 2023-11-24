TikTok influencer condemned by fans for fake face tattoo prank

A TikTok influencer’s face tattoo stunt has opened up a debate about tattoo regret.

Influencer Ana Stanskovsky shocked her fans when she seemingly got her boyfriend’s name tattooed on her forehead.

Her new ink seemed too much to believe by some of her fans, who refused to believe she didn’t write the words ‘Kevin’ on her head herself.

Their suspicions later turned out to be correct after she admitted it was fake to little surprise among her viewers, most of whom expected the tattoo to be a stunt.

“I regret my tattoo,” she said. “But not this one because this is not actually a real tattoo.”

She revealed in her video that the stunt was aimed to make a point about tattoo regret, urging young people to think about whether they could view their ink as a mistake later in life.

“I have messaged all young people and all of the people who want to get covered in tattoos. I want everyone to know that I regret and you might regret yours when you get older.”

The message wasn’t taken well by many of her fans, who saw her clip as projecting her regrets on others.

One user wrote that they would “never regret” their body art, saying that if you regret them “then you got them for the wrong reasons.”

“Hmmm, sounds like a personal problem,” another wrote.

Others simply thought the stunt didn’t work because the ink wasn’t convincing. Eager onlookers noticed the lack of redness that a new tattoo typically has and the lack of a needle when it was inked.

“Still can’t believe people thought it was actually real,” one user wrote, while another said: “It’s ok, we knew it was fake.”

While Face tattoos have become a contentious and often divisive subject in Western society, many Indigenous cultures use face ink as a sign of respect or accomplishment.