Anti-LGBTQ+ Doctor Who viewers have shared their pathetic outrage over David Tennant’s comeback episode, “The Star Beast”, which featured a heartwarming trans storyline.

Doctor Who returned with a bang on Saturday (25 November) with the first of three 60th anniversary specials, receiving huge viewing figures and praise from across the fanbase.

The brand-new instalment of the flagship British sci-fi series, helmed by returning showrunner Russell T Davies, saw fan-favourite duo David Tennant and Catherine Tate reprise their roles as the Doctor and Donna Noble

Crucially, the cast also featured Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney as Donna’s daughter Rose Noble, with her identity as a trans woman front and centre throughout the episode.

In the episode, viewers witnessed Donna’s fierce protectiveness against transphobic bullies, the Doctor asking for antagonist the Meep’s (Miriam Margolyes) pronouns, and Rose’s identity playing an essential role in saving the world from certain doom.

Despite the trailblazing depiction of the trans community on mainstream family TV, inevitably bigots have already started complaining about the so-called woke agenda striking once again.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Doctor Who‘s audience score took a nosedive following Saturday night’s episode after transphobic haters review-bombed the site.

“Just couldn’t stop themselves, could they? #RIPDoctorWho,” one angry viewer complained. “Wow, what a weak and nonsensical script. Seriously, pronouns for an alien?” another wrote.

Most of the negative reviews followed a similar vein, with backlash trending on social media, as anti-trans accounts shared their most vitriolic thoughts under the hashtag #RIPDoctorWho.

In response to the flurry of hate Doctor Who casting director Andy Pryor posted on X: “Just stopped by to say that on Doctor Who (or any of our work) we don’t work hard to cast inclusively for publicity.

“We do it because we like stories [and] stories should speak to all of us & include all of us. And if one person feels a little less alone, then [thumbs up emoji.”

Happy Sunday. Just stopped by to say that on @bbcdoctorwho (or any of our work) we don’t work hard to cast inclusively for publicity. We do it because we like stories. & stories should speak to all of us & include all of us. And if one person feels a little less alone, then 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/a7n9zQQ7At — Andy Pryor CDG, CSA (@pryorandy) November 26, 2023

Many fans also reacted to the complaints by sharing their joy at the positive trans representation which is so rarely seen on screen.

“This is everything,” one fan shared.

“There’s been some minor gripes, but this outshines all of them. Fierce, passionate, parental love for their trans kid. Bigots will gripe and complain, because they have nothing but hate in their hearts.”

Another iconically pointed out: “Transphobes claiming Doctor Who will lose viewers because it’s ‘gone woke’ will be disappointed to hear that 5.08 Million people (excluding catch-up & international viewers) watched the new trans-positive episode with David Tennant & Catherine Tate.”

Right wingers watching this #DoctorWho: pic.twitter.com/nWO2c3dGs6 — Grant W. (@ZakuFan0079) November 25, 2023

For all those people throwing their dummies from their prams and stamping their tiny feet that Doctor Who has a #trans character, get used to it because trans people are here to stay, and no matter what crap you spout on twitter is going to change that.#DoctorWho #LGBTQIA — Greg O'Connell (Two jabs) (@Gregster29) November 26, 2023

Watching ppl get angry at this is so funny, there should be more trans visibility in shows!! #DoctorWho #DoctorWho60th https://t.co/ciOgsMpOhH — In my fangirl era II: Electric boogaloo (@DaancingRoach) November 26, 2023

I know I'm not the first one to point this out, but it's important to me that as many bigots see this as possible.



David Tennant is not, and never will be, on your side. He is an avid ally of trans people, and he would have been delighted about addressing pronouns in #DoctorWho — Michael ✨ (@Slaaayfabe) November 26, 2023

All the people now attacking #DoctorWho a day late, tells me that these people complaining about trans representation likely didn't watch the episode but if they had they may have benefitted from doing so.



Donna and Rose's relationship was just lovely. pic.twitter.com/JkZqMUWn6t — HiCo (@High_Command) November 27, 2023

Russell T Davies pre-emptively hit back at bigots who would complain about the trans-inclusion after a special screening of the episode earlier in November.

“[They are] full of absolute hate, and venom, and destruction and violence who would like to see that sort of thing wiped off the screen entirely. Shame on you and good luck to you in your lonely lives,” he said at the time.

We couldn’t agree more!

Doctor Who returns on Saturday, 2 December with the second special “Wild Blue Yonder” on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It will stream globally on Disney+.