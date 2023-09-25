The werkroom is open! RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is casting for season 6

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will return for season six, and cast applications are now open – officially.

The Drag Race UK official social media channels revealed the news with a short video of Mama RuPaul herself, in which she called on “all UK queens” to submit their audition tapes.

Initial applications for season six of the drag reality series will close on 20 October.

You heard it from Mama Ru herself squirrel friends!



Applications for #DragRaceUK 6 are now open 🏁@RuPaul @michellevisage pic.twitter.com/mD5n9XwL0y — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 22, 2023

Earlier this month, the BBC revealed that the first four seasons of Drag Race UK have accumulated a staggering 67 millions streams on iPlayer, becoming one of the BBC’s most successful series.

Drag Race UK will return to our TV screens with season five on 28 September, featuring an all new line-up of 10 fierce and fabulous drag starlets competing to take home the crown.

The queens battling it out to take the title this year are Banksie, Ms Naomi Carter, Alexis St. Pete, Tomara Thomas, DeDeLicious, Kate Butch, Vicki Vivacious, Ginger Johnson, Cara Melle, and Michael Marouli.

RuPaul will return as the host of season five alongside his right-hand woman Michelle Visage. Speaking to PinkNews and other media recently, the 10 queens revealed what it’s really like to meet the two formidable friends – with one season five queen revealing that she literally wet herself after meeting them.

RuPaul and Visage will be joined by returning judges, comedians Alan Carr and Graham Norton, alongside a host of new celebrity guest judges – including Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney, pop queen and trans ally Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and Gentleman Jack star, Suranne Jones.

The season five queens will be fighting to follow in the footsteps of previous Drag Race UK winners The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace and Danny Beard.

Any queens wanting to make their way onto the TV for season six should start their engines immediately, and head on over to Rupaulsdragraceuk.com/casting.