Jennifer Lopez just proved once again she is mother with her forest queen look at Paris Couture Week.

The “Can’t Get Enough” hitmaker just called on the essence of spring florals at the Elie Saab Haute Couture show on 24 January for her royalty-worthy look.

In true J.Lo style, the icon’s soft moss green dress featured her trademark plunging neckline — harking back to her infamous Versace dress moment — along with a crystal belt and chiffon skirt, which trailed around the star.

But it was the cape which really gave Lopez’s look iconic status. Larger-than-life floral appliqués were adorned on the garment in all its lilac, peach and sage glory.

The singer wore Elie Saab at Paris Couture Week. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

The actor joined the hair bow trend with a matching velvet accessory, whilst her shoulder-length locks were styled in a half-up, half-down ‘do.

After uploading a slew of jaw-dropping pictures on her Instagram, fans quickly flocked to the comments to praise the star. “Forever young-lo AKA Baddie from the block AKA The best to ever do it – ILY,” said one, while a second wrote: “nobodyyyyy does it like you”.

“This color suits you so much, you look divine love u,” wrote another. “Perfection. The whole entire look,” echoed a different social media user.

Her appearances at the event comes as the star announced she would be starring in a semi-autobiographical film titled This Is Me…Now, and shared a first look at the trailer on her socials.

A moment for the cape. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

The On The Floor singer took to Twitter on 17 January to share the trailer for the movie — which appears to be a dramatised reimagining of the star’s life — and it’s pretty chaotic.

Naturally, the trailer starts with Lopez and her real-life husband Ben Affleck riding a motorcycle together before the singer performs a monologue about being a hopeless romantic. Cut to Bennifer falling off the motorcycle, and her friends holding an intervention for “sex addict” Lopez before she confides in a therapist. Not to mention, the countless song and dance scenes.

Taking to the social media platform to share the film’s first look, the actor wrote: “The story of the journey from then to now is the most personal thing I’ve ever done. The musical experience continues February 16 when This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, my new Amazon Original, is streaming on @PrimeVideo. Watch the trailer…NOW.”



This Is Me…Now will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 16 February, which is the same date as her ninth album of the same name.