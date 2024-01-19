BAFTAs: Fans horrified by Andrew Scott Best Actor snub

All Of Us Strangers fans are shocked and horrified to see that Andrew Scott has been snubbed from the BAFTAs Best Actor category, despite putting on one of the most heart-wrenching performances of the year.

The nominees for the 77th annual BAFTAs was released on Thursday (18 January) and, while it’s a thrill to see so many creatives get the recognition they deserve, people are distraught to see Scott didn’t make the cut.

The Irish actor played the devastating lead role in Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers, supported by Paul Mescal, Claire Foy, and Jamie Bell.

All Of Us Strangers tells the story of Adam (Andrew Scott), who is lonely in the monotony of his everyday life in an almost-empty London tower block. It isn’t long before he stumbles upon his only neighbour Harry (Paul Mescal) and the two strike up a beautiful relationship.

Looking for inspiration for his next screenplay, Adam begins visiting his childhood home. It is soon revealed that the home is haunted by the ghosts of his late parents (Jamie Bell and Claire Foy) who died when he was just 12 years old. Adam uses this supernatural occurrence as an opportunity to spend more time with his parents and confront his past.

The film has been hailed as an emotional, deeply moving watch – particularly for LGBTQ+ viewers who might have grown up feeling misunderstood.

While the entire film is a knock-out and has been the subject of much critical acclaim, viewers agree that it’s Scott’s tragic performance that ties the film together.

That’s why it came as such a shock when he didn’t make the cut for Best Leading Actor at this year’s BAFTAs – despite the film earning six other nominations.

Shortly after the nominees list dropped, people rushed to social media to discuss the snub.

“Andrew Scott gave one of the most tender, heartfelt, and intricate performances from last year. He alternated between child-like wonder and heartbreaking, cynical agony with such effortless precision. Absolutely baffling decision on BAFTA’s part,” tweeted one fan.

Another commented: “The more I think about Andrew Scott’s BAFTA snub, especially considering how well All of Us Strangers did overall, the more outrageous it feels. How do you recognize the film in so many categories and ignore the man who holds it all together? It’s lunacy.”

And a third event suggested that Andrew Scott’s BAFTA snub was a “scandal almost worthy of an ITV drama.”

All Of Us Strangers did receive nominations for six major BAFTAs categories. They were Outstanding British Film, Best Director (Andrew Haigh), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor (Paul Mescal), Supporting Actress (Claire Foy), and Best Casting.

The competition for Best Actor – among other categories – has been tough this year, thanks to a particularly impressive line-up of dazzling films this season.

The actors who did make the cut for this year’s nominees were: Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Teo Yoo (Past Lives).

The 77th BAFTAs ceremony will take place on 18 February at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre.