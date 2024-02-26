The Devil Wears Prada cast reunites at the 2024 SAG Awards as fans lose it

The cast of The Devil Wears Prada has reunited at the 2024 SAG Awards, and fans have completely lost it.

On 24 February, stars from the film and TV industry gathered at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall to celebrate the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The star-studded evening featured some exceptional moments. LGBTQ+ ally Pedro Pascal won the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award, while queer icon Barbra Streisand took home the SAG Life Achievement Award.

But it was a reunion from none other than Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt which had viewers screaming, crying and throwing up.

Presenting the award for Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series, the “Runway Magazine” alumni gathered on stage as Streep tripped up on the microphone.

“Two things, I forgot my glasses, clearly, and the envelope,” she said after the entrance. Blunt and Hathaway then entered the stage carrying her essentials.

You may like to watch

“It’s an age-old question, ‘where does the character end and the actor begin?'”, Streep asked, beginning the presentation for the award.

“Well, as we’ve just seen, Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins, right?” Blunt interrupted, harking back to the iconic film.

“I don’t think I’m anything like Miranda Priestly,” she argued before Hathaway quickly interrupted her.

“No, no, that wasn’t a question,” said The Princess Diaries star of one of Priestly’s infamous lines.

Blunt then uttered another iconic line of Priestly while Streep opened the envelope: “By all means, move at a glacial pace; you know how that thrills me.”

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt reunited at the SAG Awards and it was groundbreaking. pic.twitter.com/XIGYsZ9NnU — Netflix (@netflix) February 25, 2024

Streep, Hathaway and Blunt’s reunion on stage gagged fans online, with many fans taking to social media to pen their thoughts.

One person on X (formerly Twitter), wrote: “The Devil Wears Prada reunion in 2024 that’s iconic if you ask me.”

“The Devil Wears Prada reunion after 18 years of its release feels so surreal and I’m so happy that we got to see Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway together at #sagawards,” another fan said.

Meanwhile, a third called the trio “mothers”, adding: “DEVIL WEARS PRADA REUNION THESE ARE MOTHERS ON STAGE.”

One viewer even noted that Hathaway wore a “cerulean blue dress with a belt” to the awards. The dress appears to hark back to the iconic moment in the film in which Priestly calls out Hathaway’s character for laughing about which belt to pair in a dress campaign and her choice to pick out a “cerulean sweater”.