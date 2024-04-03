Drag Race star Morphine slams ‘weird’ calls for her to transition

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 star Morphine Love Dion, has spoken out against fans pressuring them to label their gender identity.

The Miami diva, who sent home fellow contestants Xunami Muse, Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige and Dawn before falling foul of frontrunner Sapphira Cristál in episode 13’s makeover challenge, has been open about identifying as non-binary during the season.

But that has not been enough for some fans, who have felt – for some bizarre reason – that Morphine owes them more clarification on the matter.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Morphine called the situation “a little weird” in her exit interview for season 16, and referenced fellow contestant Amanda Tori Meating‘s coming out as trans.

“Even before Drag Race, every time, a beautiful trans girl would be like, ‘You’re so gorgeous. When are you starting ‘mones?’ It would bother me a lot,” Morphine said. “Now it’s more of a joke, because they know I’m not there yet.”

They continued by clarifying: “I’m not saying I don’t want to be trans, I’m not saying I am trans – if I am, I need time for myself to figure that out. I’m comfortable with myself now, and I don’t think it’s cute to force or pressure someone into transitioning. I think it’s a little weird.”

You may like to watch

this was @kerricolby to me the other day https://t.co/swQAK5FZnD — MORPHINE 👻 (@morphinelovemua) April 1, 2024

Morphine added: “I love to joke and kiki. I don’t get bothered by a lot of things. Sometimes it’s fine, but if I’m at the club and you’re trying to put implants or inject me with oestrogen, I’m going to run away, girl.”

The top four of season 16 consists of Plane Jane, Nymphia Wind, Sapphira Cristál and Q. In episode 14, the quartet are set to be challenged with a memoir writing task that (presumably) will see the queens cut down to a top three for the first time on a regular season since season eight…

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 continues on Friday on MTV in the US and on Saturday on WOW Presents Plus internationally. You can read last week’s recap here.