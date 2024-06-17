Billie Eilish celebrated Father’s Day by posting a sweet photo of her and her dad when she was younger.

In the story, Eilish tagged her dad’s Instagram account, @krondeutch, and wrote: “Dad day, love you dad.”

The photo shows a very young Eilish lying on her dad’s chest as they both stare at the camera.

Eilish recently became the third and youngest artist to reach 100 million monthly Spotify listeners, with only The Weeknd and Taylor Swift surpassing the milestone in the past. Considering her first album was recorded in her parent’s home in Highland Park, Los Angeles, it’s an impressive feat.

In fact, it has long been reported that Eilish’s biggest supporters are her parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, who helped Eilish with her music ambitions from a young age. Let’s learn more about them.

Who is Billie Eilish’s dad Patrick O’Connell?

O’Connell is an actor who has appeared in a number of well-known shows and movies.

You may like to watch

Fans might have recognised O’Connell for his guest appearances in General Hospital, NYPD Blue, The West Wing, Without A Trace, Numb3rs, Days of Our Lives, Supergirl, and Iron Man.

O’Connell also spent some time on Broadway, but did not experience massive success as a theatre actor.

Eilish previously told Rolling Stone: “My dad is the best actor I’ve ever seen.”

Billie Eilish’s dad Patrick O’Connell is an actor. (Getty)

How did Billie Eilish’s parents meet?

Maggie Baird is also an actor, like O’Connell. They met in 1984 when they were both cast in a play in Alaska and were together for 11 years before getting married.

Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connell was born in 1997, with Eilish following in 2001.

Baird and O’Connell’s acting careers took a hit after they became parents, and Eilish has spoken about the unfairness they’ve faced in the industry.

“Acting is super weird. You can work for years and years and be the best in the world and never get a role, and you can be mediocre, do one audition, and become a huge star. For years, I saw my parents beat up over the fact that they didn’t have it better,” Eilish told Rolling Stone in 2019.

“And that drove me insane – because they were really good! My dad is the best actor I’ve ever seen. And my mom can do all these voices and characters – she’s incredible. So I wish they’d had more recognition.”

What do Patrick O’Connell and Maggie Baird do now?

Since Eilish’s music career took off, her parents have been by her side every step of the way.

The whole family tour with Eilish together. Baird helps her daughter with her schedule and O’Connell brings his carpentry and tech skills to the shows to make sure everything goes according to plan.

O’Connell and Eilish also host a podcast together called me & dad radio.

In 2020, Eilish and her mum also started a non-profit aimed at “creating an equitable, plant-based food system and combating food insecurity and the climate crisis”.