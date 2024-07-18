Global All Stars slammed over possible Drag Race queen mix-up

The cast for Global All Stars has been revealed, but during the ‘Meet the Queens’ segment dedicated to Drag Race Philippines delegate Eva Le Queen, clips of fellow former finalist Marina Summers were shown – and fans aren’t thrilled.

We know; there are a lot of Drag Race queens kicking about. Just look at the sheer number of seasons on offer right now – All Stars 9 still has two weeks to go, Canada Vs. The World season two kicks off this Friday (19 July) and All Stars 10 rumours have already begun hotting up.

To throw another iconic log on the already fierce fire, Global All Stars yesterday (15 July) confirmed its 12-strong cast of, well, global glamazons, all battling it out in the very first version of the spinoff.

Among the likes of Kitty Scott-Claus, Alyssa Edwards and Kween Kong is Drag Race Philippines star Eva Le Queen, who made it to the finale of the first season of the show alongside later UK Vs. The World finalist, Marina Summers.

However, following the ‘Meet the Queens’ cast ruveal, several fans have spotted that multiple videos of Marina play while Eva is speaking.

Shown in the video below, titled “Meet the Queens of Global All Stars,” Eva Le Queen begins speaking at roughly the 10 minute mark.

After explaining her drag style and the origin of her drag name, she then talks about her inspirations for drag, mentioning only Drag Race Thailand host Pangina Heals by name; just before this, a video of Marina Summers lipsyncing for the crown of Drag Race Philippines against eventual winner Precious Paula Nicole is shown.

The same thing happens later in Eva’s segment, at 11:30. Eva says that her drag will show “a culmination of lots of the beauty and artistry, and culture” from Asia – and another clip of Marina lipsyncing against Precious is shown.

Several fans have picked up on the possible mix-up, including one who posted the second clip to X with the caption: “WHY DO THEY KEEP SHOWING MARINA IN THE FINALE LIPSYNC DURING EVA’S SECTION?” adding: “Someone is getting fired.”

They then followed up with a clip of the moment, writing, “The way they show the lipsync like 3 times as well like girl that is not her.”

The fan later gave their own take on the matter, theorising that it “wasn’t done intentionally,” but that “some random editor who’s never seen DRPH just googled Precious v Eva and this came up instead and so they just presumed it was her.”

the way they show the lipsync like 3 times aswell like girl that is not her 😭😭😭 https://t.co/DtRO49SEnt pic.twitter.com/u7JxjRKHkh — Fraser 🩷 is just safe again (@StFrazzles) July 15, 2024

Fans have reacted to the Global All Stars snafu; “I thought I was losing my mind watching her meet the queens section,” one wrote.

Another third fan noted, “the amount of times that marina summers was shown in eva le queen’s meet the queens video.”

The random Marina Summers' clips during Eva Le Queen's meet the queens like did they think they were one person??????? pic.twitter.com/2GeUOuXZuL — R (@deobinewbie) July 15, 2024

It seems that there’s no hard feelings between Eva Le Queen and Marina Summers, though; the latter, who placed third/fourth in the second season of Drag Race UK Vs. The World this year posted several messages in support of Eva following her cast announcement.

“#TeamEvaLeQueen #TeamPhilippines LET’S F*CKING GOOOOOO!” she wrote, followed up by “MISS EVA LE QUEEN. YUP!!!!”

Left ⬅️ Eva sending me off for UKVTW

Right ➡️ Me sending off Eva for Global All Stars



NOW THIS IS THE ULTIMATE FRIENDSHIP GOALS! 😭😭😭 Congratulations @eva_lequeen Im soooo fucking proud of you and we can’t wait for the entire globe to fall in love with you! The Philippines… pic.twitter.com/y5108k9BcQ — Marina Summers (@marinaxsummers) July 16, 2024

Drag Race production company World of Wonder declined to comment when approached by PinkNews.

Global All Stars will premiere on 16 August on WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in US and Latin America.