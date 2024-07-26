The chief executive of anti-trans lobbying group LGB Alliance has hit out at a French drag queen – simply because she carried the Olympic Torch in Paris.

By the time the Olympic opening ceremony begins on Friday (26 July), about 10,000 Olympic torch-bearers will have passed through 400 towns and cities.

One of those was drag queen Minima Gesté, who carried the torch at the Musée Carnavalet, a museum dedicated to the French capital’s history, on 14 July.

Fellow French drag queens Nicky Doll and Miss Martini also took part in the historic relay.

Writing on Instagram to mark the honour, Gesté said it was a “unique and phenomenal opportunity”. However, since being named as one of the torch-bearers, she has been subjected to “homophobic and transphobic insults”.

She told France 24 in May: “One of the messages that I want to carry is the pride in my community because 10 years ago having a drag queen carry the torch would have been unimaginable”.

However, the chief executive of LGB Alliance, Kate Barker-Mawjee, and right-wing social media account Libs of TikTok, both hit out at Gesté.

Taking to X on Wednesday (24 July), Barker-Mawjee claimed Gesté’s participation was part of the “erasure of woman in all spheres of public life”.

Two men arriving with the Olympic flame. The erasure of women in all spheres of public life continues. pic.twitter.com/LYyM3YaPEG — Kate Barker-Mawjee (@KateBMwriting) July 24, 2024

A year ago, the controversial anti-trans organisation was given the right to remain a registered charity after a tribunal dismissed a legal challenge led by trans youth charity Mermaids and supported by several other LGBTQ+ not-for-profit groups.

Comments under Barker-Mawjee’s post questioned her stance, with one person writing: “This doesn’t erase women. It adds to our numbers.” She responded, “That’s a bloke, stop being ridiculous.”

That’s a bloke. Stop being ridiculous. — Kate Barker-Mawjee (@KateBMwriting) July 24, 2024

Meanwhile the virulently homophobic account Libs of TikTok decided that having a drag queen carry the flame was a sign that “everything woke turns to s**t”.

I refuse to call this the Olympics! — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) July 24, 2024

The Olympic opening ceremony has been organised by queer artistic director Thomas Jolly. In an interview with British Vogue, he said the event would only be a success “if everyone feels represented in it”.

The slogan for both the Olympics and Paralympics is Games Wide Open.

You can read all of our Paris Olympics 2024 coverage here.