Sabrina Carpenter teases more European tour dates – including Italy

Sabrina Carpenter teases more European tour dates after fans snapped up tickets for the first shows.

After revealing details of the UK and European leg of the Short n’ Sweet Tour, tickets for all of the dates sold out in hours.

It now looks like more shows are going to be added to the tour – which takes place in 2025 – following a post by Live Nation.

The official Live Nation Italia account posted on X: “I have a fun idea babe…tomorrow at 5pm.”

I have a fun idea babe…tomorrow at 5pm 💋 pic.twitter.com/GOZGxKPT3C — Live Nation Italia (@LiveNationIT) July 29, 2024

Earlier this month venues including Manchester’s Co-op Live, London’s O2 Arena and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro posted a similar image and caption to their social media accounts.

You may like to watch

The next day it was confirmed that the Short n’ Sweet Tour would be stopping off at those venues as part of the European leg.

The singer confirmed the news, saying: “Soooo excited to bring the Short n’ Sweet Tour to Europe & the UK!! with special guest @RachelChinouriri”.

The European leg announcement also included dates in Dublin, Birmingham, Paris, Berlin, Brussels and Amsterdam.

After tickets were released the singer added extra shows in a number of cities following a huge demand during a presale.

She will kick off the Short n’ Sweet Tour in North America later this year, which features a date at Madison Square Garden and multiple nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

It’ll be in support of her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet which is due for release on 23 August and features hit singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please”.

You can find out everything you need to know about the new Sabrina Carpenter tour dates below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Yes, it’s been teased by Live Nation Italia that tour dates are expected to be announced for cities in Italy.

We’ll update this article with the latest news once it’s confirmed and whether any other cities in Europe announce Short n’ Sweet shows.

How do I get tickets?

Ticket details for the new shows will be revealed once the dates are announced today (30 July) at 5pm CET.

We do know how much they’ll be after tickets for other dates went on sale earlier this month:

General admission standing – €90,94

Standard seated tickets – €62,94 / €74,14 / €90,94

Premium seats – €118,94

Team Sabrina Preshow Party VIP Package – €250 / £260 + local fees/taxes + ticket price

Short n’ Sweet VIP Package – €138 / £165 + local fees/taxes + ticket price

These are the originally announced UK and European shows on the Short n’ Sweet Tour, with shows in Italy expected to be announced today (30 July).

3 March – 3Arena, Dublin – tickets

4 March – 3Arena, Dublin – tickets