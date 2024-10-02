The buzz has officially reached fever pitch: Heartstopper season three is almost upon us. It’s set to launch on October 3, and we can’t wait. But what time will it come out on Netflix?

The third season of the hit show is set to pack the biggest emotional punch yet, with Charlie Spring, played by Joe Locke, set to endure a heart-wrenching struggle with an eating disorder.

On the side-lines, and trying to help in any way he can, is Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), who is left feeling powerless as his boyfriend’s mental state worsens. However, there will also be lighter moments, like the famous “I love you” shower scene.

Elsewhere, Yasmin Finney’s Elle and William Gao’s Tao confront the difficulties of gender dysphoria during sex, and Charlie wants to tell Nick that he loves him.

Heartstopper season three arrives on Netflix on 3 October. (Netflix/SAMUEL DORE)

Fans can also expect to see Nick deliberating over his university choices as he’s set to leave Truham Grammar School a year earlier than Charlie. Speaking exclusively to PinkNews earlier this year, Oseman teased that Heartstopper book 6 will have a “big change” in story for their relationship related to Nick’s final uni choice.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke also spoke exclusively to PinkNews about the trials and tribulations of filming a “more adult” series of the much-loved Netflix show.

“It was, at moments, taxing,” Connor admitted. “It was just a lot of big things, physically, that were happening. Shooting summery scenes in the winter can take a toll on the body at times.”

“There were points where we were knackered and going through the motions. But it was a really lovely season to shoot – especially episode four, that was amazing. It’s my favourite episode of Heartstopper ever.”

Episode four is called “Journey.” The full list of season three episode titles are:

Episode 1 – Love

Love Episode 2 – Home

– Home Episode 3 – Talk

– Talk Episode 4 – Journey

– Journey Episode 5 – Winter

– Winter Episode 6 – Body

Body Episode 7 – Together

– Together Episode 8 – Apart

So when can you start watching? What time will Heartstopper season three come out?

Season three of Heartstopper will come out on Netflix at 12AM PT (Pacific Time), which is 8AM in the UK: Thursday morning, to be precise. So if you’re in the UK and you’ve already booked Thursday 3 October off work to watch your favourite show, you’ve probably made the right call.

Heartstopper book 6

Alongside all of the season three buzz, people are also keen to know when the final Heartstopper graphic novel will come out.

Earlier this year, author Alice Oseman said book 6 – the final instalment in the series – had been written, meaning they know the conclusion. But Oseman is keeping their cards close to their chest, and is yet to tell Kit Connor and Joe Locke what happens.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews, Locke said: “I don’t [know],” when asked if he knows how it all comes to a close, with Connor jokingly adding: “No. Can’t trust us. We’ll just tell everyone. [We’d] post it on Instagram…”