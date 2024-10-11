Chappell Roan has released adorable new paper doll merch – and we’re obsessed

Chappell Roan fans have reacted with glee at the arrival of her latest merch release.

The new merch, available on the pop star’s website, includes a cute paper-doll kit featuring different versions of Roan’s on-stage outfits. Announcing the launch on X/Twitter, she wrote: “My entire project is about having fun, dressing up and honouring your inner child.

“For me, everything starts on the stage, it’s the most important influence on how and what I create. We brought that sentiment to the vinyl design, adding a theatre curtain sleeve over the album cover knowing that one day, we wanted fans to be able to use it as their very own stage. And today is that day.”

Roan worked with artist and creative director Ramisha Sattar for the packaging of her album and now the latter has designed the paper-doll kit.

“We hope you have as much fun playing with it as we did creating it,” Roan said.

https://twitter.com/ChappellRoan/status/1844423905391645172

The dolls are listed as being a “limited edition” and cost £32 ($42), not including postage and packaging.

One fan reacted to the news by writing on social media: “This is so cool.”

A second person said: “I made some at the LA pop-up and I love them,” referring to the exclusive pop-up celebration in Los Angeles in September to mark the first anniversary of the release of Roan’s album, The Rise and Fall of Midwest Princess.

The pop-up was also curated by Sattar and featured stunning visuals, interactive elements and photo opportunities.

A third fan added: “Just ordered it, I’m so excited. I was hoping we’d get to see these paper dolls again.”

Roan has made headlines in recent weeks after cancelling gigs to focus on her mental health in the wake of the controversy over her voting intentions in next month’s US presidential election. The queer singer faced a backlash for saying there were “problems on both sides” of the political spectrum and initially declined to endorse Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

She pulled out of shows at the All Things Go festival in Washington DC and New York in late September but returned to the stage in Franklin, Tennessee, to continue The Midwest Princess tour.

